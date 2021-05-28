Local boy Dervin delivering post-lockdown lift for Longford

For a League of Ireland club like Longford, with a squad that tends to be heavily drawn from the Dublin region, the persistent challenge is to have a presence in the local community.

Throw in a pandemic and an opportunity to really capitalise on their ascension to the Premier Division for the 2021 campaign has been severely compromised. Fans of teams that have suffered relegation or enjoyed promotion have missed out for varying reasons during this closed doors era. There are certain moments you don’t get back.

What Longford do have in their locker is Aodh Dervin. Operations and media manager James Donnelly, the club’s only full-time employee, describes Dervin as the ‘poster boy’ for everything they are trying to do. He’s a local lad and Town fan who is now playing and shining at the highest level of football in the country, even if the part-time side look certain to be engaged in a ferocious battle to stay in the division.

Donnelly is just hoping they can get spectators back in the ground soon to benefit from a renewed level of interest in the locality. Champions Shamrock Rovers visit tomorrow and at another time, hundreds of away fans would be joining the locals to create a buzz that could be transferred to cash. The WatchLOI service has allowed Donnelly to sell additional advertising around the pitch and he goes out of his way to stress that local businesses have really stepped it up during the pandemic.

But at another time, they would have celebrated promotion by getting out to schools and making themselves visible in the locality. All they could manage after last November’s promotion play-off was a parade of cars. There is that niggling sense of missed opportunity.

“I remember coming to games when Longford were in the Premier as a kid,” says Dervin. “It would have been rocking. This is where everyone wanted us to be but we’re here now and it’s not the same.”

The hard working flame haired midfielder is the club’s walking advertisement, though. He’s a postman by trade so he’s out there every day, through good times and bad. After disappointing results, it’s not always easy. Yet officials like Donnelly say that the 21-year-old’s rise is a dream from a promotional perspective. It’s harder for Dervin to say that but in a county with a population of just 40,000 and a heavy focus on Gaelic football, that familiarity is vital.

“All my friends play Gaelic and have no real interest in soccer,” Dervin explains, “The only games they really watch is me. They wouldn’t really watch the English games and stuff like. It’s a big Gaelic town. How many fans were there in school? It’s only me that I can remember as a Longford Town fan. I’ve been lucky in a way but I’ve worked hard for it. It shows that if you do dedicate yourself and become obsessed with it, then it can happen.”

Donnelly is a Dubliner who now lives in nearby Abbeylara. Trying to capitalise on the jump up the divisions has required innovation. He does note increased goodwill on the ground, the supportive comments on the street following the opening day victory over Derry City that remains their only success to date.

“I’d be in the gear most days of the week and you’d have people stopping talking to you about the good results,” he says.

“I’m trying not to think of the what ifs. I’m trying to think of what can happen when we do get fans back in.

“We don’t have a massive fanbase. There’s only 40,000 people in the county, but our fanbase is strong and loyal and I really do think that if we could get a date for opening back up and getting a certain amount of fans back in then those spots would be gone within minutes.

“With Covid, I was thinking I would have to work hard to get sponsors in but the local community has really helped us.”

Manager Daire Doyle admits that performing in a vacuum has been frustrating. His new signings have no experience of Longford bar coming in to play games and leave with the club training in Dublin during the week, with Dervin going up the road to join them following a bit of rest in the aftermath of a 5.30am shift.

“We’ve had a lot of messages and videos sent through when we got promoted,” says Doyle. “But, look, everything is closed here. We had big plans to get out there in the community but we can’t do these things at the moment so we have to show through our performances how much it means for us to be in this league and we hope the people watching us can see that.”

Dervin’s work-rate will never come under scrutiny. He’s second in the Premier charts for interceptions, a ball winner busting his gut to upset the odds in pretty much every game Longford play.

An hour after the Bank Holiday showdown with Dundalk earlier this month, the main street was practically deserted with a handful of stragglers going about their business on another lockdown day. One of them was Dervin, hobbling along in a club tracksuit, feeling the effects of another full blooded showing.

Stern tests lie ahead but there’s no doubt that he will keep on delivering.