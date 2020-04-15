'Lives have changed overnight' - Irish players reach out for help as fears grow over future

Almost two thirds of Irish footballers fear for their professional future, according to a survey. David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Almost two thirds of professional footballers in Ireland (62pc) are worried about their future in the game due to the Covid-19 crisis according to a survey by world players union FIFPRO.

And the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) have reported a spike in members seeking help with their mental health as the break from action continues with no obvious end in sight.

Close to half of the footballers canvassed by FIFPRO detailed symptoms linked with anxiety and depression and, while the majority of those gave answers pointing to them being on the milder end of the scale, the revelation that 19pc reported moderate to severe depressive symptoms - compared to 7pc-11pc in normal times - has highlighted growing fears.

PFAI chief Stephen McGuinness says that a number of players have reached out in the past week to try and find out more about services that are available to deal with their concerns now that serious doubt hangs over the FAI's plans to resume football in June, especially with the GAA Championships now pushed back to July at the earliest.

The union have a mental health professional, Mary Larkin, on call and ready to speak on a confidential basis with any individuals who are struggling.

While the government's wage subsidy scheme has proved to be a significant help for the League of Ireland, the prospect of the stoppage continuing further into 2020 has caused alarm.

McGuinness says that his discussions with members have gone beyond the obvious fears about finances and contracts. He adds that the loss of routine and structure is also a worry.

"In the last week, contacts from players has increased," said McGuinness.

"Players are clever enough to know that football is going to be one of the last things back. If they are seeing that the Leaving Cert isn't happening until August, the calls we are getting is from players asking 'When are we going to be back here?' This stuff is starting to play on their mind and worry them.

"Players like to know what they are doing. From a day a footballer starts playing, they know exactly what to do. Now that structure is broken up. Lives have changed overnight."

The league's proposed return of June 19 was devised with the idea that training would return in May with a four week lead-in.

But all parties are braced for the next announcement related to ongoing distancing restrictions on May 5 and the implications for the sport here.

The FIFPRO survey involved discussions with 63 players as a sample size.

Of the respondents, 49pc agreed with the statement that they worried about their future as a professional footballer, with a further 13pc going further to say they 'totally agreed' with that assertion.

32pc reported mild anxiety symptoms with another 14pc giving answers in line with moderate to severe anxiety symptoms.

The corresponding figures for depressive symptoms are 33pc for mild and 19pc for moderate to severe.

Online Editors