Liverpool keeper Jaros happy to see out Saints stay

Vítězslav Jaroš has confirmed his desire to stay with St Patrick’s Athletic for the rest of the League of Ireland season.

And the on-loan Liverpool netminder is hoping for a dramatic finish to the season to compare with Alisson’s recent goalscoring heroics.

Czech ’keeper Jaros (19) arrived in Ireland earlier this year after featuring on the bench in Champions League games in the autumn so he worked closely with Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhín Kelleher on a daily basis.

He enjoyed Alisson’s dramatic late strike at West Brom to book a Champions League shock, and admitted to a degree of surprise at the execution. “Sometimes he got on the end of a cross when we did finishing but I never saw him head one like that,” he smiled.

For now, Jaros is determined to continue his Irish education. There was a possibility his season long loan would be reviewed in July but Liverpool checked that he was happy in Ireland and the response was positive. Stephen O’Donnell and the St Patrick’s Athletic staff regularly talk with Liverpool staff about his progress and Jaros has individual discussions.

“I speak to the goalie coaches and the U23 manager back in Liverpool. They give me feedback,” explained Jaros, who has largely impressed although he admits that the transition to senior football has provided some challenges too.

“In the U-23s you play to win but it’s about improving but over here it’s about three points no matter what, that’s the biggest difference,” added the ex-Slavia Prague stopper who thinks the third-placed Saints can aim high. “At the start of every season the end goal is to win the league. We’ve a great group and we definitely have the quality.”