Lincoln front-runners to sign Danny Mandroiu from Shamrock Rovers

Lincoln are front runners to sign Shamrock Rovers attacker Danny Mandroiu in the summer transfer window.

Mandroiu has excelled with the Hoops since his move from Bohemians ahead of the 2021 season and has been on the fringes of Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad.

His contractual situation would allow him to leave the League of Ireland champions for a modest fee this summer, although the Hoops would naturally be keen to retain the 23-year-old for as long as possible given they start their European campaign on Tuesday.

However, Mandroiu has been struggling with an ankle problem, the reason he was absent for their league game with St Patrick's Athletic on Monday.

Lincoln missed out on Rovers boss Stephen Bradley who opted to stay put despite receiving an approach from the League One side.

Their interest in the Irish market also extended to Mandroiu and they are now following up on that.

Internet speculation has suggested MK Dons were looking to swoop for Mandroiu but that is not understood to be the case.

MK Dons are in the process of completing their €180,000 move for St Patrick's Athletic winger Darragh Burns.

And the League One promotion hopefuls are expected to make another move for Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy after he rejected a switch in January.

Bohemians officials have said there has been no approach, but Burns' Irish U-21 team-mate is firmly on the radar of MK again - although a possible scenario is that Devoy is recruited and then sent out on loan to another club in England or Scotland for guaranteed gametime to further his development.

Meanwhile, Derry City have signed winger Ryan Graydon from Longford Town, seeing off competition from elsewhere in the Premier Division for his signature.

Graydon is eligible to make his debut in Thursday's Europa Conference League tie with Riga.