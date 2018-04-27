Limerick's Shane Duggan shoots down Bray

IT was tale of two captains at the Carlisle Grounds where Shane Duggan was Limerick’s hero and Gary McCabe Bray’s villain in the basement battle.

IT was tale of two captains at the Carlisle Grounds where Shane Duggan was Limerick’s hero and Gary McCabe Bray’s villain in the basement battle.

Without a win in nine top-flight games since beating Wanderers back in March at the Market’s Field, the Blues left the Carlisle Grounds last night with all three points courtesy of their skipper’s first goal of the campaign as McCabe missed a first-half penalty with the tie still scoreless.

The Seagulls had the opportunity to hit the front five minutes before the interval as Cory Galvin was brought down inside the box by Billy Dennehy’s challenge. Having had a penalty saved by Brendan Clarke back in September 2017 at the same venue, McCabe blazed the dead-ball high and wide. Wanderers went close again just 90 seconds later. This time, Kevin Lynch’s 20-yard free was tipped onto the bar by Clarke.

Right on half-time, Dennehy’s cross from the right flank was volleyed over by the unmarked Danny Morrissey. The Wicklow side paid dearly for their misses as the visitors hit the front on 50 minutes. A long Will Fitzgerald throw from the left dropped to Duggan who dug the ball from under his feet to curl low to the net from 12 yards.

The woodwork again came to Limerick’s rescue in the 88th minute, Lynch’s 14-yard drive crashing off the bar and over. BRAY WANDERERS – Dillon; McKenna, Douglas, Kenna, Lynch; O’Conor, Gorman (Pender 63); Daniel Kelly (Heaney 88), McCabe, Galvin; Coughlan.

Limerick FC – Clarke; Shaun Kelly (Whitehead h-t), Brouder, Cantwell, Tracy (Walsh-O’Loghlen 71); Dennehy, Wearen, Cassidy, Clifford (Maguire 80), Fitzgerald; Morrissey. Ref – P McLaughlin (Donegal)

Online Editors