Limerick players to meet and decide on strike action over unpaid wages

RTE reports that the players will decide whether to follow their Bray Wanderers counterparts in downing tools after not getting paid for the past month.

Independent.ie understands that the PFAI will meet with Limerick players tomorrow in a bid to avoid strike action.

The Munster club have been is financial disarray for some time and earlier this year, chairman Pat O'Sullivan revealed he will seek to sell his interests in the club.

"I personally had been funding the development and day-to-day cost of running this club and trying to keep it at a level as competitive as possible in a very competitive top half of the table.

"I have been saying for quite some time that this was not possible for me in the long-term. We have reached a point now where we have to firmly address this particular issue because some clubs have become much stronger and given the structures of our league significant finances are required of any club that wants to stay in competition with the top of the table.

"At this moment in time, I am in discussion with a number of parties with a view to selling an interest in the club. That may mean 100%, but certainly, it will ensure a majority share.”

Last week Bray players voted for strike action which means that their match against champions on July 27 may not go ahead.

In a statement, they said they balloted to strike by an overwhelming majority and will be providing seven days notice of industrial action this week.

They said they have not been paid since May 25 last but rely on their wages to pay their bills, mortgages and other living expenses.

Online Editors