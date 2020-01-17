Limerick FC's High Court action against FAI adjourned till Monday as weekend talks agreed

Discussions aimed at resolving Limerick FC's legal action against the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) over what the club claims is its exclusion from participating in the League of Ireland are on-going, will continue over the weekend.

Earlier this week the club commenced proceedings against the FAI over the association's alleged failure to invite Limerick to submit an application for a licence to allow it play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

The case returned before the court on Thursday, when the court was told that discussions were underway aimed at resolving the dispute.

The parties returned before on Friday when Murray Johnson SC for the club told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds that while progress was being made the matter had not been resolved.

Counsel said talks are continuing and asked the court to adjourn the matter in order to facilitate those discussions.

The judge said it was in everybody's interest that the matter be resolved. She adjourned the matter to Monday.

