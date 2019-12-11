Limerick FC is facing extinction, meaning the Munster club will drop out of the League of Ireland ahead of the 2020 season.

Limerick FC on brink of extinction as Shamrock Rovers 'B team' set to take its place in League of Ireland

The examiner of Munster Football Club Ltd, the company behind the SSE Airtricity League First Division club, returned to Ennis District Court today to remove court protection which brings to an end the examinership of the club.

As a result of going into examinership, Limerick FC were docked 26 points last season, finishing bottom of Irish soccer's second tier.

The club went into examinership last September with debts of almost €490,000.

The latest development leaves the Munster club on the brink of extinction, unless a financial solution can be found.

If Limerick drop out of the League of Ireland ahead of the 2020 season, a Shamrock Rovers 'B' team is likely to take its place.

The Limerick FC statement read: "The examiner of the company behind Limerick FC today returned to the South Western Circuit Court in Ennis to remove Court protection spelling the end of an examinership process which has been on-going since September 2019.

"Conor Noone of Baker Tilly Chartered Accountants, told the Court that while an investor had been identified, that party did not engage with him in the manner required in recent weeks in order to firstly secure a licence for First Division football next season nor secondly the funding necessary for the formulation of a scheme of arrangement with Limerick’s creditors.

"When entering the examinership process in September, Munster Football Club Limited, which trades as Limerick FC, had debts of approximately €490,000.

"Conor Noone, Senior Corporate Recovery Manager, Baker Tilly said: “Despite the progress made in developing a viable restructuring plan the company over the last 100 days, we are disappointed at the outcome reached today. Everything possible has been undertaken to secure the future of the company and to preserve employment at Limerick FC."

"The next step in the history of the company will likely be the appointment of a liquidator."

Online Editors