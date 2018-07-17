Limerick FC have issued a statement apologising to players and staff at the club after a delay in the payment of wages.

Limerick FC hit with sanctions as players vote for strike action following delay in payment of wages

The League of Ireland club claim that the payment issue was 'resolved today' but Limerick players have already voted to take strike action after failing to receive guarantees over payments due for the remainder of the season, according to RTÉ.

Similar to Bray Wanderers, Limerick won't be able to sign any new players for the remainder of the season and won't participate in the IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup after the FAI applied sanctions due to the payment delay.

In a statement, Limerick FC criticised the PFAI for not engaging with them on the issue, claiming that the organisation 'at no time requested a meeting with the club to discuss the situation nor try to find a resolution'.

"The PFAI’s only course of action was to look for an escrow account for players’ salaries and then call for strike action," the statement says.

"This was very disappointing and would only further reduce the club’s potential income and ultimately create more issues with payments to their members that remain employed by the club.

"The action of the PFAI and the leadership by Mr McGuinness in their decision-making, during this time, has not being conducive to create a good working environment between players and management."

Limerick added that they have taken cost-cutting measures to ensure they can pay the players' wages.

"The club have taken measures to cut costs over the last number of weeks to ensure we can fulfil our contracted obligations to staff and players. We will continue to monitor our projected income streams and should the need arise make more adjustments."

Online Editors