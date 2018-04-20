Danny Morrissey scored a late equaliser to stun Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and increase the pressure on Hoops’ manager Stephen Bradley.

Danny Morrissey scored a late equaliser to stun Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and increase the pressure on Hoops’ manager Stephen Bradley.

Limerick earn a share of the spoils to heap further pressure on Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley

Despite utterly dominating the first half and leading form Graham Burke’s goal, Rovers allowed Limerick, on the anniversary of their league title win of 38 years ago, back into the game in the second half.

And the Shannonsiders duly took their chance on 86 minutes. Kilian Cantwell played Morrissey in behind the Rovers’ defence and the striker powered a shot across goakeeper Kevin Horgan and into the net.

Despite then having midfielder Cian Coleman shown a straight red card for a bad foul on Aaron Bolger right on 90 minutes, Limerick held on for a big point. Dominant from the off, Rovers, with three changes form their defeat in Bray, were deservedly in front on 15 minute

A weak defensive header dropped for Burke 25 yards out and he rifled a powerful low drive in off a post for his eighth goal of the season. Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke kept Limerick in it until the break with a string of saves, the pick of them when tipping away a Lee Grace header.

Limerick came out for the second half with more purpose and might have been level on 57 minutes when the unmarked Morrissey nodded Shaun Kelly’s cross straight into the arms of Horgan.

Shamrock Rovers – Horgan; Boyle, Grace, Lopes, Gilchrist; A. Bolger, G. Bolger; Burke (McAllister, 80), Finn (Bone, 80), Kavanagh; Shaw (Dillon, 77).

Limerick FC – Clarke; Cantwell, Brouder, D Dennehy, B. Dennehy; Coleman, Duggan, Clifford (Wearen, 27); Ellis (Kelly, 37), Morrissey (Maguire, 90+2), Fitzgerald.

Referee – Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Online Editors