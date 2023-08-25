Lightning strike puts Bohs v Derry in jeopardy

The League of Ireland Premier Division meeting of Bohemians and Derry City was delayed by 45 minutes after a lightning strike in Dublin 7 knocked out a section of the floodlights at Dalymount Park.

Officials from both sides, the FAI and the match referees held a meeting before the scheduled 7.45pm kickoff after it emerged that a pre-game storm had affected the facilities.

Engineers worked to resolve the issue and much to the relief of both sides, in particular the Derry staff and spectators who had made the journey to Dublin, the lights came back on shortly after 8pm with a new kickoff time of 8.30pm announced.