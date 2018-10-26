Liam Buckley confirmed as new Sligo Rovers boss

Liam Buckley, who recently parted ways with St Patrick's Athletic, has been confirmed as the new manager of Sligo Rovers.

Buckley, who won a league title and an FAI Cup during his six-year spell at Richmond Park, will take over from Gerard Lyttle on a one-year deal.

"I'm really happy to be here. It's a great opportunity for me and I've always loved my games at The Showgrounds," said Buckley.

"It's a footballing town. I think there are players here that are technically good. I want to improve them and the club and see where it can take us."

Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty added: "From the outset Liam was our number one choice for the role. His record is outstanding in the League of Ireland and the brand of football he brings with it is renowned. We're delighted to reach an agreement for him to join us.

"It's our intention that 2019 is a big year for Sligo Rovers. We know this appointment will excite our supporters and the committee encourages everyone at the club to get behind Liam.

"To attract a manager of Liam's ability shows the potential at our club and we really feel he is the man to help us improve our league position for 2019 and bring exciting nights to The Showgrounds again."

Online Editors