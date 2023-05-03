Liam Buckley appointed to Sporting Director role at Cork City

Former Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley has been appointed as Sporting Director at Cork City. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Two-time League of Ireland Premier Division winning manager Liam Buckley has been appointed Sporting Director of Cork City, the club have announced.

Buckley (63) has been in charge of St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers, Athlone Town and Sporting Fingal, and was most recently manager at Sligo Rovers until he departed 12 months ago.

Cork City say Buckley’s role will focus primarily on player recruitment and supporting the club’s management on all football-related matters.

The appointment comes days after Cork’s 5-0 defeat at Bohemians, their fourth successive loss, with the newly-promoted club sitting three points off the bottom of the Premier Division having won two of their opening 13 games.

“I am very pleased to be joining Cork City FC. I have had some very good conversations with Dermot (Usher) and the staff at the club, and am really looking forward to working with everyone,” said Buckley in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Having been promoted back to the Premier Division last season, we are all keen to build on the good work that has already been done and work together to help this club achieve the potential it has.”

“I am delighted to welcome Liam to the club,” added Cork City owner Dermot Usher.

“He has had a long and very successful career in football, and brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to the role. Liam will be focussed on assisting the club in terms of player recruitment, as well as supporting the good work already being done on the football side of things. His knowledge and experience will be a big asset to us as we look towards the summer and beyond.”

Cork City host St Patrick’s Athletic this Friday at Turner’s Cross.