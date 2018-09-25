Liam Buckley and St Patrick's Athletic part company

St Patrick's Athletic are looking for a new manager after Liam Buckley, until now the longest-serving manager in the league, left his post by mutual consent.

St Patrick's Athletic are looking for a new manager after Liam Buckley, until now the longest-serving manager in the league, left his post by mutual consent.

A former Saints player, Buckley took over as Pat's boss in 2012, having previously managed Shamrock Rovers and Sporting Fingal and he enjoyed a spell of success at Richmond Park. Under his tutelage, the Dublin 8 club won the Premier Division, FAI Cup and League Cup and were regulars in Europe.

The last two seasons have been difficult for the club and this current campaign has been very disappointing, especially a seven-game losing streak.

Only last week, Buckley said he hoped to stay on for the 2019 season and was making plans for his squad but he expressed his anger at his side's display as they lost 3-1 at home to an under-strength Bohemians on Saturday and now his time is over as that was his last game.

"St Patrick's Athletic would like to announce that Liam Buckley has resigned from his position as first team manager by mutual consent," the club said in a statement.

"Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Liam for his numerous successes during his time here over the past number of years and in particular for bringing his brand of free flowing and passing football to St Pat's, which has brought much entertainment and enjoyment to those who witnessed it.

"On his part, Liam would like to thank all involved with St Pat's for the support given to him during his seven year reign and wishes the club the best of luck in the future."

Current Saints coach Ger O'Brien has already been mentioned as a possible successor.

Online Editors