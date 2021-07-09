Lewis on track to be a big hit at St Pat's

THERE was a blast of Football's Coming Home in the St Patrick's Athletic dressing room earlier this week that was quickly shut down.

Alfie Lewis wasn't responsible for putting it on but the Saints' midfielder allowed himself to smile.

He's an Englishman in Ireland at an interesting time, enjoying the Euros buzz from afar and tuning in with family and friends over Facetime.

Former West Ham colleague and schoolmate Declan Rice is at the centre of the excitement.

But the weekend starts for Lewis with the visit of Derry City to Richmond Park tonight, another important game in his attempts to kickstart his own football ambitions.

Lewis has been a hit in Dublin since his loan move from West Ham in February and earlier this month he opted to stay on in Ireland for the remainder of the season after his release from the Premier League club was confirmed.

He had an idea it was coming but it was still a shock to the system given he'd been with West Ham at the age of eight and come through all of the age groups to be in or around the first team.

The 21-year-old is now determined to make the most of a fresh start under Stephen O'Donnell.

"I saw them going back to pre-season and it will feel weird not being around that," admits Lewis. "Every day I was going into the same working place so not going there will feel strange.

"It's helped how I've settled here. I'm happy here and that helps you to deal with it. I've seen loads of boys that have left West Ham at different age groups and they've gone on to good things elsewhere, you see it a lot. It's a good thing to face a new challenge and a new adventure and that's what I've found over here. The loan period was a really good thing for me, not just the football but the whole experience."

Josh Cullen is an example of how life after West Ham can be better and from a League of Ireland perspective, Kieran Sadlier's diversion to Ireland propelled him back to a good level over the water - he was in the Championship with Rotherham last term.

The technically assured Lewis is winning admirers in his new environment, and he is looking forward to playing in front of a larger crowd this evening with 500 fans allowed in for the Derry encounter.

He knew nothing of the League of Ireland when O'Donnell called initially but he did his homework and has been pleasantly surprised by the reality.

"Not that I didn't think it would be tough but the (surprise was) the intensity of the training and the games. I've come on in the months I've been here, and I've really got more into it. When you start playing at a level; you get to know what the teams are like."