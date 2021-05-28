Lewis banks points for table toppers Sligo Rovers at Finn Harps

Lewis Banks celebrates after scoring Sligo Rovers' second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Lewis Banks volleyed the winner to keep Sligo Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division pile.

Banks’ 60th minute strike gave Liam Buckley’s men victory in a lively away derby at Finn Harps.

Romeo Parkes fired Sligo in front after only six minutes. Mark Anthony McGinley could only partially clear Robbie McCourt’s corner and Parkes converted.

Remarkably, the home side were level within 50 seconds as Tunde Owolabi turned in Adam Foley’s centre for his first Harps goal

Former FC United of Manchester striker Owolabi was a real handful and might have had Harps in front just before the break. With Ed McGinty advancing, Owolabi fired wide.

McGinty earlier saved from Owlabi, while Mark Byrne prodded over with a big chance for the visitors.

Banks restored Sligo’s lead when he finished, again after Harps failed to clear from a corner.

Two minutes later, Parkes was sent off for his part in a clash with Kosovar Sadiki.

In added time at the end, Sean Boyd almost rescued a draw for Harps, but his close-range header was turned over by McGinty.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki (T McNamee 84), Webster (Dunleavy 67); O’Sullivan (Boyd 78), Seymore (Connolly 78), Coyle, B McNamee; Owolabi; Foley (Russell 84).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks (Horgan 65), Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan; Byrne, Gibson, Figurira (Kenny 78); Parkes.

Referee: P McLaughlin.