Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table

UCD 0, Shamrock Rovers 3

UCD's Adam Wells (left) in action against Shamrock Rovers' Aaron Greene during their SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match at the UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Goals from Trevor Clarke and Aaron Greene were enough to give Shamrock Rovers all three points against UCD and send Stephen Bradley’s side to the top of the Premier Division table.

The visitors were dominant from the get-go and got their reward just minutes after Graham Burke registered the first shot on target.

On the 16th-minute mark, the lively Clarke cut inside and slotted the ball to Burke down the side of the box. While a shooting opportunity did open up, Burke unselfishly pulled the ball back into Clarke’s path, who continued his run and slotted home into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Hoops continued to control proceedings but could only fashion half-chances for Burke and Hoare for the remainder of the first half.

However, they didn’t have to wait long after the interval to double their lead. Clarke added an assist to his tally of the evening after sending in a dangerous cross from the right flank which found Greene at the back post with a simple tap-in.

Rovers introduced Justin Ferizaj with 20 minutes remaining and the substitute had an instant impact. Clarke fed the midfielder down the left wing before Ferizaj burst forward and delivered an effort into the box.

However, it was the former Shamrock Rovers academy player Adam Wells who turned the ball into his own net to put the game beyond doubt.

Jesse Dempsey fashioned UCD’s best chance late in the half with a shot from just outside the area which needed a solid safe from Pohls to tip around the post. That was all the Students could muster and Bradley’s side ran out deserved 3-0 winners.

UCD:Moore, Osam, Keaney, Wells, O’Regan, Gallagher (Dempsey 56), Higgins (Clarke

56), Behan, Nolan (O’Connor 66), Norris(Doyle 66), Kinsella-Bishop (Izekor 83).

Shamrock Rovers:Pohls, Hoare, Lopes, Cleary, Finn (Gannon 45), Greene (Ferizaj

69), Burke (Noonan 63), Nugent, Clarke, Poom, Kenny (Gaffney 63).

Referee:David Dunne