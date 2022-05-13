‘Less Irish-type style’ is working for Hoops, says Derry’s Jamie McGonigle

To understand how Shamrock Rovers play football, the observations of Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle ahead of tonight’s top-of-the-table clash in Tallaght Stadium are informative.

A typical question pitched to a player is to ask them how a particular opponent compares with sides they have faced in the past. McGonigle, who has played both north and south of the border, goes further afield when Rovers are referenced.

“The only thing I can compare them with is a game I played in Europe before, where I came out on the wrong side of a 7-0,” says McGonigle, harking back a 2017 drubbing in Norway when he was with Coleraine. “FK Haugesund they were called. Similar to Rovers, they play out from the back, all the players are comfortable on the ball, they can attack in numbers and defend well.”

McGonigle’s observations were put to Shamrock Rovers defender Seán Hoare yesterday, and the Dubliner can see where the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for April is coming from.

Hoare enjoyed great success with Dundalk after arriving for the final third of Stephen Kenny’s tenure, and while they were expansive, they still operated with a traditional back four. Rovers’ back three is a different animal and the 28-year-old has been encouraged to learn new skills under Stephen Bradley.

“It’s definitely a less Irish-type of style and I’ve never really come across it in the League of Ireland and I’ve been around nearly 10 years,” says the centre-half who admits he has to do more running and think more about his passing on the right or left of a back three.

“This is my first time playing it at a club so you can tell that the gaffer wants to play a nice brand of football. I respect him sticking to that. It is something that you come up against more in Europe. It makes you think more. We’ve been used to the 4-3-3 or the 4-4-2 or whatever. It’s an interesting style of play and it definitely keeps you on your toes, moreso mentally than the 4-4-2.

“It’s becoming more natural to me this year. Knowing what to do rather than thinking about it, then taking an extra second and thinking, ‘What should I do here?’ It’s not just two centre-backs against one striker. It’s nearly three against three at times. There’s areas to exploit for the other team. It’s kind of risk and reward at times. It’s a great way to play. “

The balance will be tested tonight. Bradley has been wary all season about declaring another side as title challengers because Sligo Rovers were talked of in those terms before dropping off dramatically this time last year. Yet he is starting to believe that Derry will last the course, especially as they have the financial strength to add bodies in the summer.

They can play a bit too, and their fondness for attacking play means there is good reason to be optimistic that this televised game will deliver entertainment. Rovers are hopeful it will be close to a 7,500 sell-out with extra home seats available on account of the travel distance reducing the expected away attendance to circa 350.

Derry come into this match in second after dropping points at home to Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic but Bradley feels their performances have been better than their results. Certainly, the stats from the scoreless draw with the Saints point to that. Derry had 20 shots compared to two for their guests, enjoyed 68pc of possession and led the pass count 609 to 275.

They’re starting to see sides camp in numbers against them, yet know Rovers will be a different story. McGonigle scored a dramatic last-gasp winner at the Brandywell in February and will relish any space afforded to him. “It definitely has the makings of a good game,” he asserts.

Bradley was on the same page at Rovers HQ where they’ve had a calm week in comparison to last week’s drama around his standing. “I’ve no doubt Derry will come and play and have a go,” he stresses.

Derry sent out some good news on the eve of the game, confirming that winter signing Cameron Dummigan has signed a year extension to his initial two-year deal. The Candystripes are going to be a force for the long term.

Tonight will inform about their shorter-term prospects.

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Live, RTÉ 2, 7.45pm