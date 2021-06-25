Lee Steacy the spot-kick hero for Longford to deny Finn Harps

Goalkeeper Lee Steacy saved a penalty to earn bottom-of-the-table Longford a controversial draw in Ballybofey.

Steacy, who also saved a spot-kick in his side’s 1-1 draw away to Dundalk the previous Friday, denied Barry McNamee eight minutes into the second half, but the 12th-minute opener for the Midlanders by Aaron Dobbs was the game’s big talking point.

When Aaron Robinson headed on after an effort from Dylan Grimes smacked off the crossbar, Dobbs seemed well offside. Alan Sherlock, the assistant referee, flagged to signal as much as Dobbs fired beyond Mark Anthony McGinley.

Harps couldn’t believe it when referee Ben Connolly awarded the goal.

Six minutes later, though, Harps equalised. McNamee nipped in to set up Babatunde Owolabi, who fired past Steacy.

Harps had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Dobbs was penalised for handball, but Steacy beat away McNamee’s spot-kick.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney (Boyd 75), Sadiki, Dunleavy; Coyle, Seymore (Barry 63); O’Sullivan, B.McNamee, Foley; Owolabi (Rainey 90).

Longford Town: Steacy; Elworthy, O’Driscoll, Manley, Kirk; Zambra; McNally (Chambers 85), Dervin, Robinson, Grimes, Dobbs (Manley 78).

Referee: B Connolly.