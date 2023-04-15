League’s top scorer Max Mata delivers for Sligo Rovers as they share spoils with Drogheda at Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United cancelled each other out at the Showgrounds as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in poor weather conditions.

Ryan Brennan hit Drogheda’s goal on 52 minutes, but the lead only lasted ten minutes when the league’s top scorer, Max Mata, pounced for the Bit O’Red’s equaliser.

Played out on a sodden Showgrounds surface, the first half offered very little in terms of entertainment.

United goalkeeper Colin McCabe had to scramble to palm Reece Hutchinson’s swerving cross over his crossbar six minutes in. While Drogheda had their first effort in anger on 29 minutes when Brennan picked out Dylan Grimes at the front post.

The former Longford Town attacker beat his marker to the ball but could only head over Luke McNicholas’ goal from close range.

Sligo’s Kiwi centre-half Nando Pijnaker probably should have had his side in the lead on 37 minutes, but the All-White got his bearings all wrong when he headed Greg Bolger’s corner back towards the Sligo skipper from the back post.

Rovers have failed to keep a clean sheet this season and that record was destined to roll on for another week when Brennan made the most of slack defensive work from the home side on 52 minutes. The veteran midfielder finishing impressively from close range, with a static Sligo rearguard unable to clear their lines.

The lead lasted just ten minutes. Mata ran on to Hutchinson’s squared ball from the end line to head past McCabe for goal number seven of 2023.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak (Johan Brannefalk 78), John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger, Lukas Browning (Niall Morahan 58); Fabrice Hartmann, Will Fitzgerald; Stefan Radosavljevic (Kailin Barlow 58); Max Mata.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Jarlath Jones; Ryan Brennan, Gary Deegan; Dayle Rooney, Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney 80); Dylan Grimes; Fred Draper (Michael Leddy 79).