League Two’s Barrow line up move for Bohs man Rory Feely as James Finnerty completes Sligo switch

The League of Ireland is braced for another winter departure as League Two side Barrow hope to complete a deal for Bohemians defender Rory Feely.

The 25-year-old has just completed his second season with Bohemians, making 26 league appearances last team while he also served as captain for a spell. The Kildare native previously played for St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford.

Fellow Gypsy Ciaran Kelly has already left Dalymount Park after he agreed a move to Bradford City and their League Two rivals Barrow plan to secure Feely’s signature in the coming days after scouts were alerted. His brother Kevin, a member of the Kildare senior football panel, also moved to the UK after a spell at Bohs.

Barrow, who were only promoted from non-league football in 2020, have had a good start to the season and are currently fourth in League Two. Manager Pete Wild said this week they were in the market for new arrivals. "We'd like to strengthen in our defensive areas, across our backline, and in that position in behind our striker as well,” he said.

Bohs have already seen 11 players from last season’s under-achieving squad leave the club since the end of last season. There have been confirmed UK moves for AIdomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers to Millwall), Andy Lyons (Rovers to Blackpool), Stephan Negru (Shelbourne to Oxford United) and Conor McManus (Bray Wanderers to Brentford B) with Sligo Rovers man Shane Blaney due to complete his switch to Motherwell.

Defender James Finnerty has also severed his ties with Bohs by moving to Sligo Rovers. Meath native Finnerty began last season in the starting XI at Dalymount Park but was unable to win back his place when he recovered from injury and was loaned out to Galway United.