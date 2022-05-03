League One’s Lincoln City make formal approach to Shamrock Rovers over manager Stephen Bradley

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lincoln City have made an official approach to Shamrock Rovers for their manager Stephen Bradley with talks set to accelerate in the coming days.

The League One side have identified back-to-back league winning boss Bradley as the man they want to replace departed manager Michael Appleton.

Bradley is a contracted employee in Tallaght and the clubs would have to reach an agreement on compensation if the Dubliner opted to leave and take up the opportunity.

It was reported over the weekend that Bradley was Lincoln’s top target and they have now stepped up that interest to make it happen.

The 37-year-old is understood to be attracted by the opportunity to manage in England - especially as he would get a full pre-season and chance to put his own stamp on the squad.

Assistant boss Glenn Cronin and Hoops sporting director Stephen McPhail will also have jobs open to them if Bradley proceeds with a move.

Lincoln finished 17th in the campaign that has just concluded but had ambitions to finish higher up and their finances are stable.

Bradley could reasonably expect to earn north of £150,000 per year with a club of that size, which would represent a substantial pay rise.

Rovers do have a big European campaign ahead of them this summer, with seeding for the opening round of the Champions League a possibility and Bradley is happy in Dublin 24.

However, he has made no secret of his ambitions to one day manage across the water. Bradley was one of the most talented players of his schoolboy generation and moved to Arsenal as a teenager but failed to make the grade there.

He did enjoy some success at home as a player with Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers but made the decision to dedicate himself to coaching at an early age and graduated to become Hoops head coach in 2016.