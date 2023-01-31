League One’s Lincoln City complete move for UCD attacker Dylan Duffy

A League One club has mounted another raid on the League of Ireland as Lincoln City have snapped up UCD attacker Dylan Duffy.

The 20-year-old cut his teeth with the Shamrock Rovers academy teams but needed a move to UCD for the 2022 season to give him first-team football and he played a big role in their successful battle against relegation last term.

But Lincoln, managed by former Ireland man Mark Kennedy, were chasing Duffy and on transfer deadline day wrapped up a deal that will see UCD earn a five-figure fee in compensation.

“Dylan is a talented young player, with exciting attacking attributes and potential, who will excite our fans once he has transitioned into full-time training, as he makes the huge step up into League One. We will give him time to do that, and look forward to the impact that he can make for us in the future,” Imps director of football Jez George said.

“I would like to thank UCD for the way in which they have worked with us to provide Dylan with this opportunity. We really respect how they provide a platform for talented young footballers in Ireland to combine education with football at their highest level domestically.”

Duffy is the 12th player to move to the UK from League of Ireland clubs in the January window. Stephen Negru (Oxford), Phoenix Patterson and David Harrington (Fleetwood), Barry Cotter (Barnsley) all joined League One teams.