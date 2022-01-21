League One promotion-chasers Plymouth enter race for Georgie Kelly’s signature

Georgie Kelly is weighing up his options having told Bohemians that he is leaving the Dublin club, with Plymouth now looking his most likely destination. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Plymouth Argyle have entered the frame as major players in the race to sign League of Ireland top scorer Georgie Kelly.

The Donegal man opted to leave Bohs after his 26 goal season at Dalymount and the free agent has been taking his time to mull over his future amid interest from England, Scotland and Denmark.

Bradford boss Derek Adams indicated this week they had missed out on Kelly while Rotherham boss Paul Warne confirmed he was on his radar while admitting he didn’t have room for another striker at this juncture. Wigan were amongst the long list of clubs keen on the imposing front man.

Adams suggested another outfit had come into the equation and it’s understood that League One promotion-chasers Plymouth are now at the front of the queue.

They recently completed the signing of Alfie Lewis from St Patrick’s Athletic as they strengthen their squad with a view to maintaining a push for ascension to the Championship.

While there is renewed Scottish interest in the player, Plymouth - who sit sixth in the table – have a strong chance of landing his services.