League of Ireland’s grounds for optimism with gates on the rise across both divisions

It was a rush through the turnstiles on the opening weekend of the new League of Ireland season which was very welcome news for club treasurers.

They spent the weekend counting their impressive takings, with aggregate crowds for the opening weekend going over the 30,000 mark and an average attendance of 4,418 for Premier Division matches.

Was that a surge of interest that hints at a bright and sustainable future for the game, or a flash in the pan? Will the ‘house full’ signs that were dusted off and deployed across the country last weekend remain in use or soon go back into storage after that first-night flurry?

The League of Ireland has witnessed many false dawns in its hundred years of existence. And the issue of money and gate receipts was always central in the conversation, going back to the dark days of the 1970s when clubs would bring in high-profile veterans like George Best, Geoff Hurst, Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Charlton and then demand a cut of the gate from the host club if their stars featured in away games.

But there is a strong sense that this time it’s different. Figures issued by the FAI at the end of last season showed an increase of 29pc in attendances in the Premier Division compared to 2019 (the most recent full, non-Covid season) and 135pc rise in gates in the First Division (largely down to Cork City’s figures).

​Last weekend, it was no surprise that Turner’s Cross (Cork City v Bohemians), the Showgrounds (Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers) and Richmond Park (St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City) were rammed for three attractive fixtures. ​

But what stood out from series one of matches in 2023 was the traditional graveyard of the Irish game, the second tier. From number crunching done by always-reliable extratime.ie team, we know that four of the five First Division games had a gate in excess of four figures and the average was 1,626.

All 1,200 tickets for Kerry FC’s first game were sold, and the club could have sold three times that number, such was the interest.

The matter of paying cash at the turnstiles is a hot topic in the GAA right now but, unlike those coin-heavy days of the 1970s-era League of Ireland, clubs now rely less on cash in hand and are more likely to have season-ticket holders queueing up.

Last week Future Ticketing, who are in partnership with 14 of the 22 league clubs, reported that season ticket sales were up 20pc. Shamrock Rovers have sold over 4,000 season tickets, Bohemians have been so popular of late that there is a waiting list for season tickets and membership packages. Tallaght Stadium will open with a new stand later this month, bringing capacity up to 11,000 and Dalymount Park has also boosted its capacity with a new stand for away supporters. “Upped our home capacity by 50pc and still selling out,” was the reaction of club COO Daniel Lambert to news the first home game of 2023, against Dundalk on Friday, is sold out.

“It’s brilliant,” St Pat’s manager Tim Clancy said yesterday. “I was down in Sligo on Saturday for their game against Shamrock Rovers and again it was a sell-out. You’re seeing over 6,000 at Turner’s Cross and 3,000-plus at Tolka and Dundalk the same. There was a brilliant amount of fans going to games and creating an atmosphere and it just adds to the whole product.”

Clancy points to the work done by clubs to use social media, and the efforts made to attract younger supporters. “The social media side of it has become so important. The demographic of the support now is a lot younger as well, they are reached out to via social media and video and the engagement you get online is a huge driving point,” he says. “And there is more community engagement, the atmosphere is great, attendances are up, the popularity seems to be on a high so hopefully it stands for the season.”

That is the caveat, sustaining this across a season. Kerry FC will be reminded that intense interest on opening night can be chipped away. Wexford are an example of this: for their first home game as a top-flight club in 2016 they had a healthy gate of 968 but next time the same opposition visited two months later, the attendance had shrunk to 481 and they were relegated. A losing run can damage gates: history shows clubs like Cork and Dundalk can see gates drop off if points are being dropped.

But Bohs and Pat’s are now attracting crowds twice the size of their regular gate the last time they were winning leagues, and Finn Harps fans reacting to relegation by buying even more season tickets hints that, after so many troubled decades, if you build it, they will come.