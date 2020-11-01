League of Ireland wrap: Shels knocked out of Cup as Galway and Longford book play-off date

31 October 2020; Dean Byrne of Longford Town, 20, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-off Semi-Final match between UCD and Longford Town at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

LONGFORD TOWN left it late to secure their place in the First Division play-off final. Substitute Dean Byrne’s goal in the last minute of extra-time helped them to a 3-2 win over UCD in Belfield.

Daire Doyle’s team had to come from behind twice. Colm Whelan had given the students the lead in the 18th minute and Longford didn’t equalise until Joe Gorman’s header at the end of normal time. Yoyo Mahdy finished well to restore UCD’s advantage in extra-time before Longford’s Gorman repeated his trick to score another header. Byrne was the late hero.

GALWAY’S resurrection under John Caulfield continued as they booked their place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off final next Friday. With just seven minutes remaining at the Carlisle Grounds, Shane Doherty challenged Bray keeper Brian Maher for Stephen Christopher’s cross and sub Wilson Waweru reacted to fire the rebound to the net from close range.

DEAN GEORGE scored a brilliant hat-trick as Athlone Town stunned Premier Division Shelbourne 4-1 at Lissywollen to book their place in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Athlone took a third-minute lead when George drilled home but Ciarán Kilduff equalised four minutes later.

Athlone regained the lead on 20 minute through Scott Delaney before George struck in the 66th and then 78th minute, the second from outside the area, to complete his hat-trick.

Online Editors