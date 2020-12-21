League of Ireland U17 Shield final postponed due to Covid-19 case at St Pat's

The Shield final of the League of Ireland U-17 competition between Dublin rivals St Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne has been called off due to a Covid-19 case in the Saints camp.

After an enforced break due to Covid regulations, the league's underage competitions are at the final stages this week, with Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians playing in the U-17 League final tonight (Monday) at the UCD Bowl.

Tomorrow sees Sligo Rovers play UCD in the U-19 Shield final in Athlone, and Bohemians play St Pat's in the U-19 League final at the UCD Bowl, but Shelbourne today informed club officials that the U-17 Shield final, due to be played at the Saints' home of Richmond Park at 5pm on Tuesday, was off "due to a Covid case within St Patrick's Athletic".

