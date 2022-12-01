League of Ireland transfer round-up: James Akintunde departs Derry City

James Akintunde's time with FAI Cup champions Derry City has come to an end.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Brandywell in July 2020, and hit 16 goals in 88 appearances for the Candystripes.

The forward found minutes hard to come by in 2022 though, and made the majority of his appearances from the bench, while he also made a late cameo in the cup final victory over Shelbourne. Akintunde has now left the club, one day after they signed striker Colm Whelan from UCD.

"I would like to thank Derry City for the last three seasons,” said Akintunde.

“It’s been an honour being part of such a great club and city. I want to say a huge thank you to the staff, teammates and the fans, who have supported me and made me feel at home. Wishing you all the best in the future.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Odumosu has signed a new deal with St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Ireland U-20 international made just two appearances for the Saints last season, as West Ham loanee Joseph Anang was preferred as first choice.

Odumosu then suffered an ankle injury last summer, as Danny Rogers played the rest of the campaign, although he did start the final two league games as St Pat’s finished in fourth.

The former Drogheda goalkeeper has been called up to the Ireland U-21 side several times, and will compete with Rogers for the number one shirt at Richmond Park in 2023.

“We are very happy to get David tied down to a new contract at St Pat's, said manager Tim Clancy.

“He's developed his game and improved massively across the year and after Joseph went back to West Ham in the summer, David was close to getting his chance in the team.

“Unfortunately he hurt his ankle before our European game at home to CSKA Sofia and we signed Danny Rogers who did well for us too, so David had to be patient.

“He continued to train well and we were happy with how he did in the matches against Sligo and Shelbourne, and he was also rewarded with his call-ups to the Ireland U21s. David has all of the attributes to be a top goalkeeper and we hope he can play a big part in our season next year."

Sligo Rovers have signed former Swedish U-19 international Lukas Browning on a one-year deal, with the option of a one-year extension.

The 23-year-old midfielder was born in Drogheda and moved to Sweden aged two. He has won several underage caps with Sweden, and also earned five Ireland U-17 caps.

He spent three seasons in the Netherlands with FC Twente’s U-21s before moving back to Sweden.

“Lukas is a player I’ve been tracking for some time. He has all the attributes of the modern midfield player,” said Sligo boss John Russell, who now has 18 players signed for 2023.

‘’He has a fantastic passing range, good game intelligence, as well as being physically strong. Lukas will bring a different dynamic to our midfield next season.

"He is a very ambitious player and I know he sees this move as a really good step in his development. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play’’.

Galway United have announced the signing of Rob Slevin from Finn Harps.

The 24-year-old defender made 31 appearances for Harps last season, as they were relegated from the Premier Division.

The Corkman has also had previous spells with Cork City and Waterford, and is keen to help the Tribesmen achieve promotion in 2023.

“I've watched from afar what John Caulfield has been doing for the last few years, and I'm delighted to be part of it,” said Slevin.

“It's a really big club and going back into full-time after Finn Harps was a big draw for me. Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push on to get into the Premier Division next year."

Galway have also announced the signing of winger Darren Clarke from Longford Town.

The 26-year-old made ten appearances after signing for the midlands club last July, and has also had previous stints with Shamrock Rovers and Cabinteely.

“Darren is an exciting winger. He had a brilliant season since he joined Longford and certainly caused us problems when he played against us. We're excited to see him play for the club, and I'm looking forward to working with him,” said Caulfield.