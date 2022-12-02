League of Ireland transfer round-up: Bohs lose Burt to Rovers but Akintunde and Williams in Dalymount door

SHAMROCK Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has admitted his relief that his chase of winger Liam Burt has paid off as his move from Bohemians was confirmed today.

The Hoops stated that a number of their league-winning squad had agreed new contacts for next term, meaning another season for veteran Alan Mannus and extended stays for Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Gary O'Neill, Aaron Greene, Darragh Nugent, Sean Kavanagh, Simon Power and Kieran Cruise while midfielders Chris McCann and Viktor Serdeniuk leave the club.

But it's the capture of Burt which will excite Hoops fans. Former Celtic and Rangers man Burt (23) had made an impression in the league since he joined Bohemians at the start of the 2021 season.

Burt was a key figure in the Gypsies run to the FAI Cup final and also their European success last year. He fell out of favour midway through the 2022 season and their city rivals Rovers made a bid, which was rejected by Bohs, but Rovers, who previously raided Dalymount Park to sign Danny Mandroiu, Dylan Watts and Andy Lyons, have now landed another ex-Gypsy.

"Liam has really good attributes that can definitely improve us. He's very quick and direct and he's a different type of attacking player than what we have in the group at the moment,” manager Stephen Bradley said.

“I've had a number of conversations with Liam, and we know he's had interest, both here and away. I'm just delighted that he sees the next step in his career with us and I'm looking forward to working with him.

“We tried to get him in the summer, we obviously didn't, but we're delighted to get him now. He's a player that we've liked for some time. His qualities and what he brings to the game is something that will make us better as a team and a group as a whole.

“When you look at his history and the moves that he's had, it takes a strong character and a strong person to make those moves and I don't see this one being any different. He's a great age for us and he has great attributes, so I've no doubt he'll deal with the move quite well."

Bohs, who also expect to see Burt's fellow Scot Ali Coote depart, strengthened their squad with the arrival of attacking players James Akintunde and Dean Williams, players familiar to Bohs fans as they both scored against the Gypsies in 2022

“When James became available it was a no-brainer for me to try to bring him to Bohemians," boss Declan Devine said. “I brought him to Ireland, and I know all of his qualities and attributes. He will offer us tremendous versatility in the front three positions. He also knows the league now, has proven himself over the last number of years here, and is an even better player than when I brought him to Derry City.

“Deano is a Dublin-based player and that is something I want at the club; local lads who get the club and who will have a feel for it. He is a young player who I feel is going to have a big future in this league. He is going to really benefit from coming back into a full-time environment and I feel that will enable him to push on as a player to another level."

Williams' exit is a blow for Drogheda but they have re-signed Ryan Brennan and Luke Heeney.

Shelbourne have made Matty Smith's loan move from Derry City permanent.

"We are delighted Matty has decided to extend his stay with us for the 2023 season," said manager Damien Duff of the Scottish midfielder, who spent the second half of the season on loan to Shels from Derry. "Matty is back to his best and will improve again which is exciting. He is a big player in the league and very popular in the dressing room too. He is very happy here hence there was no reason for him to leave.

Waterford boosted their squad for a promotion push in 2023 by landing forward Thomas Oluwa from Athlone Town.

“I’m delighted to be signing for such a great club. Everything here is set up brilliantly and the facilities are top class," said former Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Galway United man Oluwa, who scored 11 goals for Athlone last term.

"I’ve seen first-hand what the players here are capable of and I know the buzz that the fans create both home and away. I’m excited to get the chance to play my football here and play my part in the push for promotion for the club."