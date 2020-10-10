League of Ireland season extended due to Covid cases

The Airtricity league campaign has been extended by one week following the recent postponement of matches due to Covid-19 cases.

The Premier Division will now conclude on Sunday, November 8 while the First Division season will finish on Tuesday, October 27 with all games kicking off at the same time in the respective leagues.

St Pat's and Galway United both had recent matches called off due to Covid and the fixtures have now been rescheduled.

Finn Harps v St Pat's will be played on Wednesday, October 28 with the Saints' home clash against Dundalk penciled in for Sunday, November 1.

Galway United v Drogheda United will now take place Tuesday, October 20 and Bray Wanderers v Galway United will be played on Saturday, October 24.



The dates for the FAI Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed. The four fixtures will be in October and November due to Dundalk's progression in the UEFA Europa League, the November international window and the promotion/relegation play-offs, with kick-off times to be confirmed.

The promotion/relegation play-off series has been rescheduled as well with the First Division play-off semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, October 31, the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 6 and the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, November 14.



FAI Cup Quarter-Finals



Sligo Rovers v Derry City - Friday, October 30

Athlone Town v Shelbourne - Saturday, October 31

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers - Sunday, November 1

Bohemians v Dundalk - Saturday, November 14





Online Editors