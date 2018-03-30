Cork City scored three goals in four second-half minutes to condemn sorry Bray Wanderers to a seventh straight league defeat.

League of Ireland round-up: Eye-catching win for Cork City as Derry see off St Pats

Only Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic have been in the Premier Division longer than Bray Wanderers but their 15-year stay is in major risk of ending.

Following heavy defeats to Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, Bray’s latest hammering didn’t really gather pace until midway through the second half. They had managed to stay in the game after going behind to Shane McLoughlin’s opener on eight minutes, having a couple of penalty claims rejected, and Jake Kelly forcing Mark McNulty to go full-stretch. In a battle of top against bottom, a predictable pattern ensued as Cork’s early pressure forced the breakthrough.

Bray failed to deal with Barry McNamee’s free-kick, allowing the alert McLoughlin to stab home in a crowded goalmouth. On 65 minutes, Kieran Sadlier’s threaded pass found McNamee who drilled a low left-footed shot across Aaron Dillon into the far corner.

The third soon arrived as Sadlier’s free from the left went straight past the stranded Dillon before the same player smashed a 25-yarder into the top corner. Elsewhere, Dundalk continued their fine start to the season as they kept an eight consecutive clean sheet by sealing a 3-0 win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Patrick Hoban's 24th minute penalty, a goal from Sean Gannon, with Michael Duffy adding a decisive third to seal a comfortable win that kept Dundalk on Cork's tails at the top of the table. 30 March 2018; Aaron McEneff of Derry City celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Derry City won their third home game in the space of 19 days and three wins for Derry, as they were 2-1 winners against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Two goals from Aaron McEneff sealed the win on a night when St Pat's put on a good show at Bradywell and deserved more than the consolation goal from Dean Clarke 11 minutes from time.

Waterford's superb return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division continued with a 2-0 win over Limerick FC at the Markets Field.

Courtney Duffus bagged his fourth league goal of the season and Paul Keegan made the points safe with a late penalty. Shamrock Rovers secured a tight 1-0 win against Sligo Rovers with a Dan Carr goal on the hour mark at Tallaght Stadium

