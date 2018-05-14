League of Ireland round-up: Dundalk reclaim top spot while Bray snatch late point against Waterford

Gary McCabe's 91st minute penalty gave Bray a much needed point in a 2-2 draw at the Carlisle Grounds after Courtney Duffus looked to have scored the winner for third place Waterford.

Bray remain five points adrift of Limerick at the bottom of the League of Ireland table with the draw, while Waterford are now four points behind leaders Dundalk.

Dundalk took a two-point lead at the top of the table with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Derry City at the Brandywell.