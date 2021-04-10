League of Ireland round-up: Webster’s late winner sees Harps stay on song while Gaffney saves a point for champions

Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers has a shot on goal, which is deflected into the net by John Mahon, 21, of Sligo Rovers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dave Webster’s dramatic 92nd minute winner continued Finn Harps’ excellent start to the season with a 2-1 win over Waterford.

Webster found the top corner with a majestic finish after Waterford failed to clear Barry McNamee’s corner.

Waterford took the lead on 35 minutes when John Martin headed home. Harps levelled six minutes later when Adam Foley rifled home his fourth of the season, before Webster became the hero.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes enlivened the clash of the Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Unbeaten Sligo Rovers thought they had won it when Walter Figueira’s 82nd-minute strike somehow squirmed under Alan Mannus for the opener.

But substitute Rory Gaffney earned a point for Shamrock Rovers with a late leveller as the champions claimed a hard-fought draw on a bitterly cold night.

Mark Doyle capped a superb display when scoring twice as Drogheda comfortably won the battle of the promoted sides 4-0 at Bishopsgate.

Though Longford started brightly, Drogheda showed far more threat in their final third, taking the lead on 35 minutes when Doyle stabbed home.

Drogheda doubled their lead six minutes after the break when a James Brown cross was turned in by Chris Lyons. Poor defending cost Longford on 56 minutes as Drogheda extended their lead, Doyle out-jumping Joe Manley to head home.

Hugh Douglas completed the rout when meeting Ronan Murray’s free-kick to head to the net on 67 minutes.

Online Editors