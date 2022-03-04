League of Ireland round-up: St Pat's take down the champions as Damien Duff suffers home defeat

Chris Forrester scored a rare headed winner to give St Patrick’s Athletic a first league victory over Shamrock Rovers in almost four years to delight their raucous support at a bouncing Richmond Park.

It was just the tonic Tim Clancy’s side needed after back-to-back defeats while Stephen Bradley’s champions have now lost twice in four games in what’s developing into an intriguing championship, led this weekend by Derry City following their win at Shelbourne.

In front of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny among a full house just shy of 5,000, including 1,100 Rovers fans, St Pat’s had the first sight of goal in a frenetic opening.

The tenacious Adam O’Reilly won the ball deep, surging forward to find Mark Doyle who cut inside to rifle wide.

A minute later, Doyle wasn’t too far off target with a header from Darragh Burns’ cross.

An audacious Danny Mandroiu chipped pass brought Rovers first threat. Rory Gaffney delayed in getting his strike off to allow Joseph Anang to comfortably gather.

Likewise a drive from Jack Byrne was straight at Anang before the keeper saved well with his feet when Ronan Finn galloped in behind from Dylan Watts’ ball as Rovers got their passing game going.

A sublimely weighted Byrne pass then found the run of Mandroiu whose shot fizzed wide.

Working hard, Saints were always well in the game, troubling Rovers anytime they got forward. The visitors were relieved appeals for a penalty weren’t entertained two minutes before half-time when Eoin Doyle went to ground under a challenge from Lee Grace.

Anang remained the busier keeper, though, seeing action again four minutes into the second half, saving at close range after Andy Lyons had slalomed into the area from Sean Hoare’s precise diagonal pass.

But a threat very much remained at the other end and proved decisive on 55 minutes.

The hard running Billy King won the home side’s first corner of the second half.

Burns’ punchy delivery arced to the back post where skipper Forrester rose to power a header to the net.

With Rovers chasing the game now, St Pat’s had defending to do; Anang producing the save, if a little unorthodox, of the game on 68 minutes, scooping a Lyons shot round a post.

A minute later, Gaffney flicked just over the top from Lyons’s cross.

Having had precious little to do, Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus almost gifted St Pat's a second goal on 78 minutes, fumbling Forrester's long range drive before retrieving the ball before it could cross the line.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester; Burns (Bermingham, 80), King (Owolabi, 73), M. Doyle; E. Doyle.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon, 75), O’Neill, Watts (Emakhu, 83), Lyons (Cotter, 75); Byrne, Mandriou (Burke, 59); Gaffney (Greene, 75).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Shelbourne 0 Derry City 1

He has scored much better goals in his career but Derry City fans will only care about the importance, and not the quality, of a goal from Patrick McEleney as one touch from Derry’s prodigal son was enough to win all three points away to Shelbourne and lift his side to the top of the league table.

A scrappy game, low on quality and entertainment, appeared to be heading for a 0-0 draw, two sides struggling to find any tempo or creativity, when McEleney popped up to stab home from close range, right in front of the travelling City fans 17 minutes from time, and once City had themselves in front, Shels had no response.

With Shamrock Rovers dropping points again, the win moved Derry to top billing in the table and adds weight to the theory that they can mount a challenge this term.

Damien Duff welcomed managerial rival Ruaidhri Higgins to Tolka Park with a warm embrace right before kick-off, a reunion for two men who were on Stephen Kenny’s staff at the FAI 18 months ago, but it was Higgins who won this battle. Duff was a frustrated figure on the sideline for long spells, and the fact that his side didn’t force a save from keeper Brian Maher over 90 frustrating minutes will concern the former Ireland international.

The teams had played out a 0-0 draw in their most recent game and that was perhaps a nod of what was to come, with the two sides struggling to create.

By the end of the first half, Derry had just one attempt on target to show for their efforts, an unconvincing effort at that, while Shels had not troubled City keeper Brian Maher, bar a couple of corner kicks and a high challenge on Maher by Sean Boyd, which earned the Shels forward a yellow card.

There was a touch of nervousness about the home side early on, a moment of hesitation and then a poor clearance by keeper Lewis Webb which prompted manager Duff to emerge from the dugout and give Webb a shout to let him know that better was expected.

Shels had been quiet in the early stages, their only real attack coming on 21 minutes, from a cross from the left by Conor Kane which was met with a header by Boyd but it was well wide.

Two minutes later Jamie McGonigle didn’t make the most of his opportunity in front of goal, a snatched finish from the in-form striker. Shels forced a corner on 36 minutes but while Maher was unable to make a clean catch, City’s defence was able to clear away.

Sean Boyd teased the Reds fans with a shot on 58 minutes, deflected out for a corner but the resulting set piece was of no use to the home side.

Derry looked to Will Patching for inspiration as Cameron Dummigan toiled away in midfield, but it was sub Matty Smith who created the opening they craved. Smith’s free kick was headed on by Ronan Boyce, Maher saved but McEleney was left free to stab home, his first goal in his second spell at the club.

Shels, denied the input of Jack Moylan due to an injury-enforced substitution in the first half, lacked ideas and better will be required against Dundalk and Bohemians.

SHELBOURNE – Webb; Byrne, Ledwidge, O’Driscoll; Coyle (Anaebonam 61), Dervin; Kane, McManus, Moylan (McEneff 43); Boyd (Farrell 75).

DERRY – Maher; Boyce (S McEleney 86), Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Patching, Thomson (Smith 61), Dummigan; Kavanagh, McGonigle, P McEleney (Akintunde 75).

REF – R Matthew

Drogheda United 4 UCD 2

At 34-years-old and with ten clubs on his CV across Ireland, England and Scotland, Gary Deegan has seen more than most in professional football. The veteran gave UCD’s youngsters a lesson as he inspired Drogheda United to their first points of the campaign.

Deegan had not scored in 34 games for Drogheda prior to the arrival of Andy Meyler’s students but he opened his account and then turned provider as Drogheda put the Students to the sword in the first 45 minutes.

Deegan swept in for a memorable first goal in the claret-and-blue, beating Lorcan Healy with a shot that found the inside of the side netting. He turned provider soon after, squaring for Chris Lyons who scored the game's best goal. His left foot shot from 18 yards flew past the goalkeeper.

Lyons' second was a simpler affair. He met Georgie Poynton’s cross at the back post where he touched in unmarked. UCD offered nothing in response until Sam Todd found the net at a corner. However, Dean Williams fired in to restore their three-goal cushion. It was a comfortable and necessary night for Drogheda.

Liam Kerrigan’s lob nestled in an empty net late on when Colin McCabe unsuccessfully dashed from his goal to claim a cross.

DROGHEDA - McCabe; Roughan (Cowan, 74), Hughes, Massey; Poynton, Deegan, Clarke (Nugent, 63), Weir; Markey (Rooney, 76); Williams, Lyons.

UCD - Healy; Osam, Yoro, Todd, Ryan; Keaney, Verdon (Norris, 46); Kerrigan, Caffrey (Lennon, 76), Duffy (Higgins, 46); Whelan.

REF - K O’Sullivan

Finn Harps 1 Bohemians 1

Ryan Connolly netted a cracking equaliser to earn Finn Harps a valuable home point against Bohemians.

Promise Omochere had put Bohs in front on 51 minutes, but Connolly levelled the match 13 minutes later.

Connolly let fly with his left foot and James Talbot had no chance. A stunning strike found its way right into the top corner.

Harps followers made their way to Finn Park two weeks later than originally expected with their scheduled opening game against Drogheda United postponed.

New faces Élie Gael N'zeyi Kibonge and Yoyo Mahdy had first half chances for Ollie Horgan’s Harps.

Kibonge had a stinging shot blocked away while Mahdy’s glancing header was just off target.

Mark Anthony McGinley, in the home goal, was the busier of the net minders.

Just five minutes in, the Ards man saved from Max Murphy. Bohs looked set to take the lead when Kris Twardek pounced for the follow-up, but his shot came back out off his team-mate Ali Coote.

Later in the half, Jordan Flores forced McGinley into another stop, the Harps ‘keeper getting down well to save at his near post.

Harps performed admirably in the opening period, but Bohs goalkeeper Talbot was like most others inside the ground - a spectator.

While Georgie Kelly, their top goalscorer in 2021, has departed Dalymount Park, signing for Rotherham United recently, the Gypsies had a useful opening to the new campaign, defeating St Pat’s and drawing with Dundalk.

Omochere pounced six minutes into the second half after Ryan Rainey’s attempt at a clearance came off Ethan Boyle.

Harps should have equalised, but Filip Mihaljević took a touch too many and Talbot saved.

After Connolly struck gold, Bastian Héry headed narrowly wide for the home side while Omochere’s lobbed effort was hooked away by Rainey.

Late in the night Omochere was sent off for a second bookable offence and the share of the spoils felt like the right conclusion.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, Carrillo (Slevin 42), Webster; Rainey, N'zeyi Kibonge, Hery (Rudden 86), Connolly, McNamee; Mahdy (McWoods 75), Mihaljević.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty (Kelly 41), Horton, Murphy; Doherty, Devoy; Coote (Mallon 78), Flores, Twardek; Omochere.