League of Ireland round-up: St Pat's keep European hopes alive with injury-time winner against Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic kept their European hopes alive with an injury time winner in a fiery clash at Casey’s Field.

Chris Forrester put the Saints ahead with a stunning effort into the top corner, before Man of the Match Ryan O’Kane levelled the contest on the stroke of half time.

Adam O’Reilly was to be the hero though, hitting the winner with ten seconds left to snatch three points and end Dundalk’s unbeaten home record this season. St Pat’s still remain in fourth, but have cut the gap on third-placed Dundalk to a single point with four games remaining.

Several St Pat’s fans entered the pitch to celebrate with their players after O’Reilly’s winner, as it was looking increasingly likely during the clash they would be depending on Derry City to win the cup in order to make next year’s Conference League.

Stephen O’Donnell faced his employers for the last time this season, who he controversially departed days after last year’s FAI Cup victory, bringing former Saints John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Sam Bone with him.

O’Donnell made one change from last week’s derby win over neighbours Drogheda, as Steven Bradley replaced Runar Hauge. Jamie Lennon missed out through suspension, while Forrester, Serge Atakayi, Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin and Thijs Timmermans returned to the St Pat’s starting line-up, following Monday’s remarkable 4-4 draw at Shelbourne.

The first chance of the evening fell to the hosts, wearing their black and orange third strip. Bradley cleverly nicked the ball off O’Reilly before he dragged his shot just wide.

Bradley got the packed crowd on their feet inside ten minutes, as the Scot breezed past Sam Curtis, cut back inside and fired his effort just over the bar. The Lilywhites went inches from an opener again just after as John Martin’s strike rolled just wide of Danny Rogers’ post.

The hosts were well on top in the contest, but against the run of play the Saints took the lead. Bone gifted Breslin possession, before finding Forrester who smacked a stunning strike into the top corner, his sixth goal of the season.

Greg Sloggett, making his 100th appearance for the club, left the pitch on the half hour mark with a hamstring issue, as Benson entered the fray amid jeers from the travelling support. Breslin was lucky not to give away a penalty on 40 minutes, as he appeared to bring Bradley down inside the area.

The Saints looked like they would enter the break in front, until O’Kane broke forward, found a pocket of space and curled the ball past Rogers to equalize. It was the 19-year-old’s first goal of the season.

After the restart, Adams tried his luck from distance, and had Rogers worried for a moment as the ball sailed just wide. Forrester slotted Serge Atakayi through with a terrific pass, though the Finn’s cross was well blocked by Dundalk captain Andy Boyle.

Fireworks were set off behind the away section on the hour mark, but sparks were flying on the pitch too with Europe on the line, as both sides put in crunching tackles in the heated clash.

O’Reilly snatched the winner at the death, converting Ben McCormack’s cross to send the Saints fans into ecstasy. Curtis and Cotter did superbly to set up the counter attack, as the Inchicore side kept their European charge alive.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Benson 30), Lewis, Adams (Ward 68), O’Kane; Bradley, Martin (McMillan 83).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti; Cotter, Timmermans, O’Reilly, Breslin; Forrester (McCormack 86); Atakayi (M Doyle 63), E Doyle (Owolabi 74).

Ref: D MacGraith.

BOHEMIANS 0 DROGHEDA UNITED 1

By Daire Walsh

Substitute Dayle Rooney produced the goods at Dalymount Park as his 93rd-minute goal helped Drogheda United to snatch a dramatic victory over 10-man Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The hosts played with great energy during the early exchanges and opposition net-minder Colin McCabe was forced into a fine save from James Clarke’s firm strike in the eighth-minute. Drugs grew into the game as it progressed with Darragh Markey, Adam Foley and Gary Deegan all having decent opportunities, but the deadlock ultimately remained unbroken at the interval.

McCabe denied Clarke for a second time by tipping over his looping header on the resumption, before the crossbar denied Drogs striker Chris Lyons after Dane Massey had nodded on a Dylan Grimes delivery just past the hour mark. This was a let-off for Bohs, but they suffered a set-back on 70 minutes when skipper Jordan Flores was dismissed for a second yellow-card offence.

Drogs were presented with a glorious chance to push on for victory in north Dublin and just when it looked like a sharing of the spoils was on the cards, Rooney unleashed an unstoppable effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the Bohs net.

BOHEMIANS - Ryan; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy; Flores, Clarke; Twardek, Mullins (Burt 68), McDaid (McManus 73); Varian (Coote 68).

DROGHEDA UNITED - McCabe; Heeney (Noone 68), Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Markey; Foley (Rooney 78), Nugent, Grimes; Lyons (Williams 73).

REF - B Connolly (Dublin).

UCD 0 Sligo Rovers 2

By Paul Buttner

Adam McDonnell led by example in scoring twice as Sligo Rovers beat UCD for the first time this season to get last week’s tame showing against Shamrock Rovers out of their system.

The Sligo captain scored in each half to lift Sligo back up to fifth place in the table as UCD, who had taken five points off the Bit O’ Red this season, couldn’t take advantage of Finn Harps’ defeat at Derry City as they remain bottom.

With three changes from last week, Sligo enjoyed plenty of early possession, bringing a stunning save from Kian Moore in the UCD goal before taking the lead on 19 minutes.

Moore had earlier back-pedalled to tip over a looping header from Aidan Keena from Rob Burton’s chip.

But he was helpless as Sligo soon clinically punished sloppy College play when skipper Jack Keaney gave the ball away cheaply.

Keena skipped forward to play in McDonnell who was coolness personified as he chipped the ball over Moore for a composed finish.

Sligo remained the better side into the second half, with Moore coming to UCD’s rescue again five minutes in.

Again UCD lost possession in midfield with Will Fitzgerald breaking forward to slide a pass through for Keena.

And though the striker nicked the ball past Moore, the keeper recovered well to grasp it at Keena’s feet.

But there was to be no reprieve five minutes later.

Burton found the run of McDonnell who rounded Moore and rolled the ball to the net for another fine finish to treble his goals tally for the season.

UCD’s frustrating night was compounded on 72 minutes when manager Andy Myler was sent from the dugout for dissent.

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Haist, 86), Keaney, Todd, Osam (O’Connor, 68); Brennan (Corish, 68), Caffrey; Nolan (Higgins, 53), Keane, Duffy; Lonergan.

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Horgan (Banks, 36), Pijanker, Blaney (Clancy, 83), Kirk; Burton (Keogh, 88), Morahan (Barlow, 83); Liivak, McDonnell, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).