League of Ireland round-up: St Pat's go joint top after win over Bohemians

Ronan Coughlan celebrates scoring the winning goal for St Pat's against Bohemians. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ronan Coughlan scored for the second week running to win this Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, St Pat's' first victory over Bohemians in 10 games stretching back over three years.

Unbeaten in their opening three games, the result moves Stephen O’Donnell’s side joint top of the Premier Division table as Bohemians' poor start to the season sees them still looking for a first win.

With two changes from the side that squandered a 2-0 lead to Longford Town last week, the home side shaded the early exchanges with Ross Tierney and the lively Liam Burt having half chances.

But Bohemians' early promise was almost undone on 23 minutes when a mistake by defender Rob Cornwall gifted a chance to Robbie Benson who, off balance, shot just wide in a real let-off for the home side.

That roused St Pat’s into enjoying their best period of the first half, if scarcely seriously threatening the home goal.

Lee Desmond might have made more of a free header from a Benson corner four minutes before the break only to power his effort well over James Talbot’s crossbar.

Teenage winger Darragh Burns, on his full debut, then went on a run across the edge of the Bohemians area, working a couple of one-twos, before seeing his drive well blocked by the home defence.

The sides swapped half chances early in the second half before the arrival of the goal the game so desperately cried out for on 62 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, it stemmed from a set-piece, but it was all about the pace and flight on Benson’s corner to the back post.

It was met by Coughlan, whose meaty header Talbot could only help into the roof of his net.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley (Oluwa, 82), Coote; Tierney, Devoy (Ward, 68), Burt; G. Kelly.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Bone, Desmond, Bermingham; Mountney, Forrester, Lennon, Benson, Burns (Barrett, 72); Smith (McClelland, 87), Coughlan (King, 78).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

Drogheda United 1-1 Finn Harps

Finn Harps returned to the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Mark Doyle’s second-half equaliser ensured a draw at Head In The Game Park.

Karl O’Sullivan’s exquisite volley opened the scoring for the unfancied Donegal men but Harps were unable to hold that lead for long - five minutes in fact.

Ollie Horgan’s side came into the game having secured maximum points against two of last season’s top three - Bohs and Dundalk.

Their ascension to the top of the table was largely thanks to in-form forward Adam Foley. He overcame a knee injury to take his place in the starting line-up.

Chances were at a premium in a hard-fought and testy first half, which the visitors edged. Adam Foley, who had hit all three of Harps’ goals in their opening two wins, forced Davod Odumuso into a routine save.

Mark McGinley denied Drogheda a breakaway goal when he saved low from Mark Doyle.

Mark Russell tested Drogheda goalkeeper David Odumuso shortly after the break, before O’Sullivan broke the deadlock ten minutes into the second half. His stunning low volley from the edge of the area flew past Odumuso.

Doyle levelled after good work from substitute Darragh Markey, who had been on the field for just seconds before he laid on for the young forward’s first goal of the campaign.

DROGHEDA: David Odumuso; Daniel O’Reilly, Hugh Douglas, Dane Massey; James Brown, Gary Deegan, Jake Hyland (Darragh Markey, 61) Conor Kane; Ronan Murray (Luke Heeney, 73); Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons.

FINN HARPS: Mark McGinley; Ethan Boyle; Shane McEleney, Ethan Boyle, Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster; Will Seymore, Mark Coyle; Karl O’Sullivan (Sean Boyd, 81), Mark Russell, Barry McNamee (Tony McNamee, 89); Adam Foley (Ryan Shanley, 81).

REF: Adriano Reale

Derry City 1 Waterford 2

Ten-man Waterford held on for their first win of the season as they shocked Derry City at the Brandywell.

Waterford took the lead against the run of play when Shane Griffin curled a free kick beyond Nathan Gartside and into the net to make it 1-0 on the half hour.

Derry City grabbed a deserved equaliser before the break when Will Patching’s free kick found Cameron McJannett, who couldn’t miss as he fired in his first Derry City goal.

The game swung Waterford’s way yet again on 51 minutes when Gartside fouled James Waite in the area, and Oscar Brennan stepped up to take the spot kick, scoring the rebound after Gartside saved.

Waterford’s task became much more difficult on 80 minutes when Brennan, who had been cautioned just moments before, went in late on Patching and saw red, leaving his team down to 10 men for the final 10 minutes.

Waterford were hanging on by their fingertips and City could have levelled late on when Danny Lupano met a Patching corner and saw his header crash back off the crossbar, the defender holding his head in his hands as a result.

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside, Danny Lupano, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Danny Lafferty; Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson , Will Patching; Will Fitzgerald (James Akintunde 58’), David Parkhouse, Jack Malone.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Oscar Brennan, Kyle Ferguson, Shane Griffin (Oluwatunmise Sobowale 83’), Adam O’Reilly, Cian Kavanagh (Daryl Murphy 56’), James Waite, Jamie Mascoll, Prince Mutswunguma (Eric Molloy 60’).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

