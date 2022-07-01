League of Ireland round-up: St Pat's bounce back from derby defeat with comprehensive win over Drogheda

Chris Forrester flicks the ball on against Drogheda United. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic put their Dublin derby defeat behind them with a dominant win against Drogheda United.

Strikes from Billy King, Eoin Doyle and Mark Doyle secured three points in Inchicore.

As young supporters passed through the Richmond Park turnstiles, they were handed a parting gift in the form of a collectable Darragh Burns card. The 19-year old is set to join MK Dons this weekend for €180,000, with St Pat’s including a 20pc sell on clause in the contract.

Back on the pitch, Ben McCormack replaced the outgoing Burns, while Drogheda’s Darragh Markey and Adam Foley came in for Dayle Rooney and James Clarke.

The hosts, playing their third game in a week, began brightly. Mark Doyle proved a menace on the left-wing early on, threatening three times in the opening 15 minutes. Ben McCormack’s glancing header hit the post before Jack Scott’s thunderous follow up was heroically blocked on the line by Adam Foley.

The Saints had a huge penalty appeal turned down when Gary Deegan’s hand appeared to block Eoin Doyle’s effort. Adam O’Reilly’s curling shot was well saved by Colin McCabe minutes later, with chances at a premium for the visitors.

King gave St Pat’s a deserved lead five minutes before the break, hammering in Chris Forrester’s cut-back for his fourth goal of the season.

Drogheda were improved in the second half, although King should have scored a second on the hour mark, skewing his effort wide. Substitute Tunde Owolabi almost made an instant impact, but he sliced his shot wide.

St Pat’s turned the screw late on though, as Eoin Doyle converted Owolabi’s cross for his ninth league goal of the season. Mark Doyle produced a fantastic volley in injury time to add a third, as St Pat's move up to fourth.

ST PATRICK’S ATHELTIC: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Forrester (Robinson 89), O’Reilly; M Doyle, King (McClelland 85), McCormack (Owolabi 70); M Doyle.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Heeney (Lyons 76), Quinn, Weir, Massey; Foley (Rooney 60), Deegan; Nugent (Clarke 65), Brennan, Markey; Williams.

REF: Ray Matthews.

Dundalk 3 UCD 0

By Barry Landy

Bottom side UCD were the perfect fodder to allow Dundalk regain their sharpness in front of goal as three second-half strikes secured an eighth straight Oriel Park win.

A scoreless draw against Shelbourne a week earlier saw points dropped in the title race. Stephen O’Donnell had won the previous three but all by a narrow one-goal margin.

David McMillan scored his first goal of the season at the 15th time of asking, albeit most of them have been cameo appearances to put Dundalk in control early in the second half. The opening half had been largely forgettable, but Kian Moore was forced to save from Paul Doyle and Greg Sloggett.

Mark Dignam was the unlucky UCD player to get the final touch after a Robbie Benson corner as the hosts took the game away from Andy Myler’s young strugglers. Serving a three-match ban, he watched from the stands as Ger Barron took charge on the evening.

Keith Ward, who like McMillan is one of a host of UCD alumni in the Dundalk ranks, sealed the victory in injury time. A Students corner turned into a home breakaway. John Martin pulled back for substitute Ward who swept the ball in.

DUNDALK – Sheppard; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Bone, 78), Benson (O’Kane, 63); Kelly (Ward, 62), Sloggett, Adams; McMillan (Martin, 78).

UCD – Moore; Gallagher (Dunne, 80), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Caffrey, Verdon (Higgins, 55); Duffy, Keane (Ryan, 80), Dignam (Norris, 66); Lonergan (Nolan, 66).

REF – R Harvey