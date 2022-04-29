League of Ireland round-up: Sligo hold Shamrock Rovers as Dundalk ease past Drogheda

29 April 2022; Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley during the closing moments of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers were left frustrated by Sligo Rovers for the second time this season after an entertaining draw at the Showgrounds.

Having come from 2-0 down to draw in Tallaght earlier in the year, this time the Hoops were clawed back by the Bit O’Red, as Jordan Hamilton’s leveller cancelled out an Andy Lyons opener.

The hosts had chances to claim a second goal, but were left on the back foot in the closing stages after centre-back Garry Buckley was shown a second yellow card.

Stephen Bradley’s side were deservedly ahead at the break, with Lyons superbly heading home Jack Byrne’s corner midway through the opening half.

It was a fifth goal of the season for the in-form Lyons, who is the club’s top scorer this year.

He was heavily involved in the build-up to the corner as well, after Ronan Finn got onto Byrne’s brilliant release pass, and crossed for Lyons to tee up Danny Mandroiu, but the striker’s effort was palmed away by Ed McGinty.

Lyons stole in to power home a header from the corner though, with McGinty powerless to stop it at his near post.

Sligo had set up defensively on the night, with Colm Horgan – more typically a full-back – operating as a defensive midfielder alongside Greg Bolger and Adam McDonnell.

This left a congested middle of the pitch, though the energy of Dylan Watts and the finesse of Byrne created space for the visitors.

They could have been in for a great opportunity for a second when Lewis Banks was unable to intercept a Byrne ball over the top, and the lively Rory Gaffney looked clear.

But Mandroiu had strayed offside and was deemed to have been involved in the play as the flag went up.

Buckley was yellow-carded for a foul on Lyons, and he would go on to pick up a second yellow in the final quarter, as the hosts chased an unlikely winner.

They had, at least, earned the cushion of an equaliser at that stage, with striker Jordan Hamilton skilfully looping a header past the helpless Alan Mannus with 20 minutes left.

SLIGO: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Pijnaker, Blaney (McCourt 57), Horgan, Bolger, McDonnell, Cawley, Hamilton (Kirk 87), Keena (Heaney 66).

SHAMROCK: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Finn (Farrugia 83), Watts (Towell 77), O’Neil (Burke 87), Byrne, Lyons, Mandroiu (Emakhu 83), Gaffney (Greene 83).

REF: R Harvey.

Dundalk 4 Drogheda United 1

Darragh Leahy is as unlikely a source of goals for Dundalk as they have at their disposal. However, while he rarely finds his name on the score-sheet, he is nevertheless developing a knack for finding the net on the big occasion.

He was the two-goal standout for Stephen O’Donnell’s side as they overcame Drogheda United in the Louth derby. Revenge was sweet for Dundalk, who suffered their first reverse this season on Boyneside last month.

These were the defender’s first Dundalk goals, arriving little over four years since his only other career league strike. That was the winner in a derby too, when the then 19-year-old helped Bohemians down Shamrock Rovers.

Dropped points for Sligo and St Pat’s mean Dundalk go third, the best of the rest yet still a seemingly irretrievable distance from the top two.

Leahy struck first when Keith Ward’s free kick cannoned off the crossbar. He reacted quickly and stooped to head in. Chances had been few and far between to that point, with United manfully repelling Lilywhite advances. The occasional foray forward for Drogheda amounted to little.

The second goal came when Lewis Macari’s low cross was missed by Sean Roughan and Leahy appeared in the centre forward position to finish. Ward was an effervescent presence as Dundalk powered past their fierce rivals. Long saved well from Daniel Kelly and Greg Sloggett but Pat Hoban’s penalty put the game beyond the visitors after Keith Cowan’s handball.

Drogheda native Ryan Brennan was greeted by jeers on his introduction but his late consolation – after a Brian Gartland error – silenced the home crowd, if only momentarily. Substitute John Martin scored a late, late breakaway goal.

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Macari, Connolly (Gartland, 64), Boyle, Leahy; Doyle; Adams, Sloggett, (Bone, 77) Ward (O’Kane, 80), Kelly (Martin, 77); Hoban (McMillan, 77).

DROGHEDA – Long; Quinn; Roughan, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Heeney, Nugent (Brennan, 55); Poynton (Grimes, 63), Rooney (Boudiaf, 80); Lyons (Clarke, 64).

REF – S Grant

Bohemians 3 UCD 0

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored for the third match running to get Bohemians back on track following last week’s humbling defeat to arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere added further goals to give Bohemians only their second home win of the campaign – though it’s now just one defeat in six for Keith Long’s side.

UCD remain winless and rooted to the foot of the table.

Frustrated for much of the first half, Bohemians found their deserved lead a minute before the interval. Winger Liam Burt skipped past a defender to get off a low drive which Lorcan Healy couldn’t hold, allowing the alert Junior to scoop home.

Bohemians then doubled their lead three minutes later from a penalty awarded against college skipper Sam Todd for a tackle on Junior. Once UCD’s protests subsided, Devoy drilled the spot-kick low to the bottom right corner.

Bohemians then put the game to bed on 69 minutes as Devoy threaded a ball though for Omochere who took a touch before blasting his shot to the net.

Finn Harps 1 Shelbourne 0

Barry McNamee’s winner on 88 minutes was the only shot on target as Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps defeated Damien Duff’s Shelbourne for the second time this season.

Regan Donelon’s corner was headed clear by Dan Carr and with Luke Rudden letting his skipper come onto the ball, McNamee blasted home the only goal of the game.

A disallowed Yoyo Mahdy goal was the only real talking point beforehand.

As defences dominated, the former Shelbourne frontman tucked home from close range after a Donelon free was headed goalwards by Rob Slevin. However, with Luke Byrne grounded in the lead-up to the goal, Derek Tomney, the match referee, called for a foul.

Neither goalkeeper was tested in a first half that was full of endeavour yet scant on chances.

The best opportunities that both created were pretty similar, first from Aodh Dervin for the visitors and then from Harps’ Jesse Devers as they failed to control half-volleys that both flew over the crossbar.