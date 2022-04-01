League of Ireland round-up: Shamrock Rovers stay in touch at the top as Drogheda hold St Pat's

Andy Lyons celebrates his second goal against Finn Harps. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Lyons’ brace put Shamrock Rovers on their way to victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Graham Burke made the win safe with an 86th minute penalty.

Mark Anthony McGinley was sent off for taking down Rory Gaffney and, with all of the substitutions made, outfield player Bastian Hery went into goal for the closing stages.

Two minutes into added time at the end of the first half, Lyons flicked home a header from the near post having connected with Jack Byrne’s corner.

Burke had three separate goes at opening the scoring in the early exchanges.

In the 23rd minute, Burke spun inside but shot too close to McGinley.

Three minutes earlier, McGinley got behind Burke’s drive from 20 yards having had his torso stung by a ferocious effort by Burke in the third minute.

Harps, who gave a first start to former Turkish under-21 Erol Alkan, went close in the 11th minute.

From just outside the area, Elie N’Zeyi fired against the inside of the post.

Alan Mannus appeared almost oblivious to the happenings as the ball came back off the woodwork and into his arms.

Eric McWoods rolled just wide after getting away from Lee Grace before McGinley saved from Burke’s free kick.

Eleven minutes from the end, Lyons lofted over McGinley to double the lead before Burke, finally, got his name on the score-sheet.

Finn Harps - McGinley; Carrillo (Timlin 77), Tourish, Webster, Boyle; N’Zeyi, Alkan (Slevin h-t); Rainey (Mahdy 35), McNamee (Rudden 80), Mihaljević; McWoods (Hery 77).

Shamrock Rovers - Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace (Gannon 68); Finn, O’Neill, Byrne, Burke (Kavanagh 87), Lyons; Towell (Greene 87), Gaffney (Emakhu 87).

Referee - R Harvey.

St Patrick's Athletic 1 Drogheda United 1

Darragh Burns scored a delightful late equaliser for a lacklustre St Pat’s as they had to come from behind to salvage a point against a dogged Drogheda United at Richmond Park.

An opportunist first-half strike from Dayle Rooney looked to have seen Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty get the better of his former boss Tim Clancy, now in charge in Inchicore.

This tenacious rearguard action was 13 minutes away from giving Doherty’s rebuilt Drogheda their first back-to-back wins of the season until Burns' intervention.

The 19-year-old winger began and finished the move, getting on the end of Anto Breslin's cross to shoot past Sam Long with his weaker right foot for his second goal of the season.

Despite a positive start by St Pat’s, Drogheda worked their way into the game, availing of poor defending to take the lead against the run of play on 18 minutes.

There appeared little danger from Darragh Nugent’s low cross, but St Pat’s midfielder Adam O’Reilly completely missed his kick.

Drogheda winger Rooney was alert to collect the loose ball and blast it into the roof of the net.

Stung by the concession, St Pat’s laboured to get back into the game before the break as Doyles, Eoin and Mark, in turn wasted chances.

And within two minutes of the restart, it was Drogheda who should have doubled their lead.

The impressive Rooney played a sublime diagonal pass to put Evan Weir in one-on-one with Joseph Anang who stood up well to make a telling save with his legs.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Scott (Abankwah, h-t), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly (Murphy, 60), Forrester; Burns, King (McCormack, 60), M. Doyle (Owolabi, 78); E. Doyle.

Drogheda United: Long; Poynton, Cowan, Roughan, Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Rooney, Nugent, Weir; Williams (Lyons, 63).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)

Sligo Rovers 0 Shelbourne 1

Sligo Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season ended with a home defeat to a spirited Shelbourne at the Showgrounds.

Daniel Carr’s 33rd minute penalty separated the sides on a night in which Damien Duff’s side showed the greater hunger.

The chances were few and far between, however, with a snapshot from Kameron Ledwidge and a half-volley from Aaron O’Driscoll proving the only attempts at goal.

But the hosts went behind just after the half-hour mark, as Brendan Clarke’s pinpoint delivery was controlled by Farrell, who crossed into the area.

The ball went all the way through to the inrushing Kane, who collided with Karl O’Sullivan and left referee Ray Matthews pointing to the spot.

Carr sent Ed McGinty the wrong way, much to the delight of the visiting fans.

Rovers suffered a further blow before half-time, as top-scorer Aidan Keena picked up a knock and had to be replaced.

The Bit O’ Red made four more changes in the second half as they tried to force a way back onto level terms.

Two of those subs went closest, with Seamas Keogh shooting straight at Clarke from the edge of the box, and Paddy Kirk seeing a shot charged down by Luke Byrne.

SLIGO: McGinty, Horgan, Buckley, Blaney, McCourt (Kirk 59), Cawley, McDonnell, O’Sullivan (Bolger 59), Fitzgerald (Keogh 59), Hamilton (Byrne 78), Keena (Mata 44).

SHELS: Clarke, Wilson, O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge, Kane, Coyle, Dervin, McEneff (O’Connor 81), Carr (Anaebonam 90), Farrell (Boyd 63).

REF: R Matthews.