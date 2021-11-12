League of Ireland round-up: Promise delivers as Bohs beat champions Shamrock Rovers in Dublin Derby

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot, centre, leads his team-mates in celebration after their side's victory over Shamrock Rovers

Promise Omochere’s wondergoal lit up a fiery Dublin derby as Bohemians took another step towards sealing European football for another year.

Rob Cornwall added a third for Keith Long’s side after Danny Mandroiu had cancelled out Lee Grace’s own goal late in the first half.

Both managers were sent to the stands following a melée after Mandroiu’s equaliser shortly before half time.

The Gypsies can guarantee fourth spot and a Europa Conference League place with victory at Sligo Rovers next week regardless of the outcome of the Cup final.

A slow start turned as the half-hour approach and Tyreke Wilson had the fans off their seats with a curling free kick that was tipped onto the post by Leon Pohls.

Bohs hit the front thanks to a stroke of fortune as Ali Coote’s inswinging free kick was misjudged by Sean Hoare and turned into his own net by Lee Grace.

Rovers hit back when Dylan Watts dug out a cross from the right and Mandroiu arrived at the back post to head home against his former side.

Bohs hit back inside four minutes as Omochere produced a wonderful solo goal, nicking the ball away from Hoare before rounding Pohls and slotting home.

It got better for Bohs on the stroke of half time as a corner was only cleared as far as Cornwall, and the defender controlled well before volleying into the corner.

Bohemians – Talbot; Wilson, Cornwall, Kelly, Breslin; Buckley, Levingston, Ward (Mallon 81); Coote (Idowu 90), Burt, Omochere.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls; O’Brien (Duffy 75), Hoare, Grace (Murphy 40); Gannon, O’Neill, Watts, Farrugia (Towell 46); Burke, Mandroiu, Greene.

Ref – P McLaughlin (Donegal).

McGonigle stars for Candystripes

Derry City 2 Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City signed off their season at the Brandywell with a comfortable win over Sligo Rovers, thanks to two superb goals from Jamie McGonigle.

A peach of a finish from the striker gave City the lead on 15 minutes as Joe Thomson set up McGonigle, and the striker sent a superb left-footed volley past Richard Brush.

Sligo pushed hard for an equaliser before half-time and they very nearly got it when Walter Figueira’s corner found the run of Garry Buckley at the back post, but the defender’s header was brilliantly saved by Nathan Gartside.

Lewis Banks then performed more heroics at the other end when Brush was caught in no man’s land challenging Akintunde in the air before McGonigle rounded him and got away a shot that was cleared off the line by the right-back.

Derry made sure of the points in sensational fashion on 75 minutes. Will Fitzgerald ran at the Sligo defence and crossed the ball, only for Garry Buckley to head it away.

The ball fell out of the sky straight onto the foot of McGonigle who lashed it beyond Brush and into the top corner.

Derry City – Gartside, Boyce, Toal, Coll, Lafferty; Harkin, Thomson, Fitzgerald (McLaughlin 88); McGonigle, Akintunde (Malone 76), Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Sligo Rovers – Brush, Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt (Donelon 31), Morahan, Byrne, McDonnell (Keogh 60), De Vries (Heaney 85), Figueira, Wright (Parkes 60).

Ref – D Tomney (Dublin)

Boyd brace not enough for Harps

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Finn Harp 2

Despite a brace of goals from Seán Boyd, Finn Harps’ automatic Premier Division survival has slipped from their grasp as they finished with 10 men, and had manager Ollie Horgan also sent to the stand, at Richmond Park. Without a win in seven games, Harps will slip into the promotion/relegation place if Waterford beat Longford tonight.

After a tame start, the game exploded to life to deliver its four goals inside eight minutes. Billy King gave St Pat’s the lead on 15 minutes but Harps levelled within two minutes as Boyd rifled his free-kick through the wall.

In a manic period, the visitors then snatched the lead with a fine goal on 20 minutes as Barry McNamee dinked a ball into the area for Boyd to find the net with a glancing header.

Harps’ delight quickly turned to fury two minutes later and they appeared to have a case as Darragh Burns looked offside as he headed past Mark McGinley to level.

In a no less frantic second half, Harps had defender Kosovar Sadiki sent off late on for a second booking for stupidly kicking the ball against Burns after fouling him.

Harps manager Horgan, booked for disputing St Pat’s second goal, was sent off in stoppage time for dissent, with St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell also booked.

St Pat’s Athletic – Keeley; Bone, Desmond, Griffin (Nwoko 84), McClelland; Lewis, Lennon (Forrester 74); Burns, Benson, Smith; King.

Finn Harps – McGinley (Doherty 43); Boyle, Webster, Sadiki, Mustoe; Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan (Foley h-t), B McNamee, Hawkins (Dunleavy 77); Boyd (Owalabi 90+3).

Ref – N Doyle (Dublin).