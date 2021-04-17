League of Ireland round-up: Gannon strikes late for Shamrock Rovers to deny Longford

Sean Gannon scoring the winning goal in Shamrock Rovers' 2-1 win over Longford Town. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sean Gannon scored a scrappy late, late winner to deprive Longford Town of a draw at Tallaght Stadium.

With four changes to the side humbled 4-0 at home to Drogheda United last week, Longford had the encouraging start of the lead goal seven minutes in.

Striker Aaron Dobbs pounced as Rovers’ defender Roberto Lopes dallied to win a penalty against the back-tracking Cape Verde international.

Dylan Grimes confidently sent Alan Mannus the wrong way from 12 yards.

Rovers’ eighth corner finally brought an equaliser on 54 minutes. Remarkably, it was a reverse of the game’s first penalty incident as Dobbs hauled down Lopes as he darted across the area to meet Graham Burke’s quickly-taken corner.

Burked drilled the resulting spot kick down the middle.

Rovers' late pressure then told three minutes into added time.

Dylan Watts’ free kick was half cleared to Gannon, whose drive deflected to the net off Longford captain Aodh Dervin.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace (O’Neill, h-t), Lopes, Scales; Finn (Gaffney, h-t), McCann; Gannon, Mandroiu (Watts, 58), Kavanagh; Burke, Greene.

Longford Town: Kelly; Chambers, O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Bolger (Verdon, 72), Dervin; Elworthy, Robinson, Grimes; Dobbs (R. Manley, 80).



Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin)

Sligo Rovers 1 Finn Harps 0

Youngster Johnny Kenny was the hero at the Showgrounds as his first senior goal for Sligo Rovers secured all three points against neighbours Finn Harps.

Kenny scored with his first real involvement shortly after his half-time introduction, as he capitalised on goalkeeper Mark McGinley’s error, and the Bit O’ Red went joint-top with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

It was a first defeat of the season for Ollie Horgan’s side, who remain just a point off the leading trio, while Liam Buckley’s Rovers side are now unbeaten in five matches.

SLIGO: McGinty, Horgan, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt, Bolger, Morahan, Figueira, de Vries (Kenny ht), Gibson, Parkes (Cawley 78).

HARPS: McGinley, Boyle (Doherty 70), McEleney, Sadiki, Webster, O’Sullivan (Folan 83), Coyle, Seymore (Boyd 83), B McNamee, Russell (Shanley 70), Foley (Owolabi 54).

REF: P McLaughlin.

Online Editors