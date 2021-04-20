League of Ireland round-up: Dundalk held by Derry as St Pat's edge Waterford

David Parkhouse of Derry City in action against Daniel Cleary of Dundalk. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cameron McJannett’s second goal of the season saved a point for Derry City in an enthralling game with Dundalk at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes are still without a win in 6 attempts, but they will take great heart from this as they held on to a valuable point despite intense Dundalk pressure late on.

The visits should really have taken the lead 15 minutes in when Michael Duffy’s cross found Patrick McEleney completely alone in the centre of the Derry goal. McEleney just had to pick his spot but sent his shot wide, holding his head in his hands as a result.

The game needed a boost but unfortunately for Derry City it arrived in the form of a Dundalk goal within 10 minutes of the restart.

Patrick McEleney did well to send Michael Duffy clear down the left, and his pinpoint cross was perfect for McMillan, who side-footed in from close range to make it 1-0.

Dundalk’s advantage lasted a matter of minutes as Derry City hit back to equalise. Jack Malone’s free kick was met by Ronan Boyce who headed it back across goal, causing a scramble before McJannett hooked in his second goal of the season.

Dundalk threw everything they had at Derry City in the closing stages and they thought they had won it when the ball fell kindly for McMillan in the area, but he was denied by a sensational save by Gartside before Cameron Dummigan smashed an effort off the crossbar.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll; James Akintunde (Caolan McLaughlin 77’), Ciaron Harkin, Jack Malone, Will Fitzgerald, Daniel Lafferty (Brendan Barr 61’); David Parkhouse.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi, Cameron Dummigan, Andy Boyle, Daniel Cleary, Raivis Jurkovskis; Chris Shields, Sam Stanton (Ole Erik Midskigen 65’), Patrick McEleney (Sean Murray 71’); Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Wilfred Zahibo 65’), Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 35’), Michael Duffy.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin).

St Patrick's Athletic 1 Waterford 0

Darragh Burns’ second-minute goal at Richmond Park was enough to give St Patrick’s Athletic victory against Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

This moves the Saints onto 14 points towards the summit of the table, with defending champions Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers marginally in front of them on goal difference.

Despite being much-changed from their away draw with Dundalk on Saturday, Pat’s immediately took the game to their struggling southern opponents. Burns was drafted into the team at right wing-back and his left-footed effort deflected off Waterford defender Kyle Ferguson for a second-minute opener.

This was a dream start for the Saints and they continued to create chances as the action progressed. Waterford eventually grew into the game, but Pat’s remained comfortable and ultimately brought a one-goal cushion into the interval.

Having coughed up a late equaliser to Dundalk three days earlier, Pat’s were eager for a second to prevent a similar backlash by their latest opponents. Paul Martin denied Chris Forrester with a low save, before Ronan Coughlan had a goal ruled out on 67 minutes for a foul on the Waterford goalkeeper.

An insurance score didn’t materialise in the end for Stephen O’Donnell’s men but with skipper Ian Bermingham expertly marshalling their defence, they held on to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC - Jaros; Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham; Burns, Forrester, Lewis (Lennon 81), Griffin (Mountney 53); McCormack (Smith 62), Coughlan, King (Benson h/t).

WATERFORD - Martin, Power, Ferguson, Evans, Mascoll; O’Keeffe (Stafford 72), O’Reilly, Sobowale, Griffin (Mutswunguma 62); Martin, Waite.

REF - G Kelly (Cork).

Longford Town 0 Finn Harps 0

Despite a dominant display, Finn Harps had to settle for a point at Bishopsgate after an uninspiring encounter on the Strokestown Road.

Though they defended well, Longford will be disappointed that they failed to create little at the other end, if the result did stem the flow of three straight defeats.

While Harps shaded a scrappy opening, it was Longford who threatened first, Sam Verdon shooting wide across goal 10 minutes in.

Despite losing key central defender Shane McEleney to injury on 18 minutes, the visitors soon produced the game's first incisive bit of football.

Barry McNamee put brother Tony away on the right to whip over a cross which Sean Boyd headed just off target.

Boyd, on his first start following a serious knee injury, then worked a one-two with Barry McNamee on the half hour to bring a fine parry save from Michael Kelly; Tony blazing the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.

Harps remained on the front foot into the second half, right-back Ethan Boyle getting forward to sting the hands of Kelly within two minutes.

Precious little else of note transpired until the 75th minute when Harps’ substitute Ryan Shanley shot over after Kelly punched clear a free kick.

Boyle then failed to get enough purchase on a Barry McNamee delivery as Harps continued to look like the only side capable of scoring.

In a late flurry, Joe Gorman came to Longford's rescue, bravely deflecting a drive out for a corner as Shanley rifled in a shot after Harps skipper Dave Webster’s long throw wasn’t cleared.

Longford Town: Kelly; J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Dervin, Robinson; Chambers, Verdon, Grimes (Davis, 78); R. Manley (Dobbs, 71).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle (Doherty, 89), Sadiki, McEleney (Folan, 18), Webster; Seymore, Coyle; T. McNamee (Russell, 73), B. McNamee; Foley; Boyd (Shanley, 73).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

Online Editors