League of Ireland round-up: Duff’s delight as 10-man Shelbourne fight back against Bohemians

UNLESS they meet in the FAI Cup, Shelbourne and Bohemians won’t face each other again until next season, and after a tense, tempestuous night at Tolka Park the two clubs could do with a break from each other.

Eight players booked, another sent off, another sent to hospital with a serious injury, two goals from set-pieces, a controversial penalty call and an eventful night for the Wilson family, with Tyreke scoring the goal for Bohs before he saw his younger brother, Shels player John Ross, earn a red card – this derby was not for the faint of heart.

A 1-1 draw does little for either club in their ever-fading attempt to finish in the European places. Evidenced by Damien Duff’s lap of honour before the Reds fans at the full-time whistle, Shels will be happy that, despite being a man and a goal down for the majority of the game, and having lost two defenders early in the first half, they recovered to earn a draw.

Bohs, though, will moan about a soft penalty decision which cost them a goal but in truth they will also look within and rue another game where a lead was surrendered, where they lacked the conviction needed to get the win.

Emotions in the stands led to an unsettled opening and the teams were still bedding in when Tyreke Wilson fired Bohs ahead on six minutes from a free-kick awarded for a foul by Aaron O’Driscoll on Ali Coote at the edge of the box, Wilson’s first goal of the season.

A key moment came after 11 minutes, when O’Driscoll was, painfully, caught in the middle as his ’keeper Brendan Clarke and Bohs man Ethon Varian all rose for the ball, and it was distressing for the crowd to see O’Driscoll receive treatment on the pitch for a spell before he was stretchered off, Shels forced into a revamp as captain Luke Byrne also had to be replaced.

The home side found their verve midway through the first half with two chances in the space of a minute from Matty Smith. The rest of the first half was a physical battle where skill was a bit-part player, and tensions flared just before the break when John Ross Wilson was shown a straight red card for a foul on Declan McDaid. Yet the away side only managed a threat on goal in injury-time, when McDaid fired wide when he should have found the target.

Shels needed something to go their way to get back into the game and they got it ten minutes after the break, ref Neil Doyle deciding on a penalty after defender Ciarán Kelly clashed with Shels attacker Jack Moylan in the box, a decision the Bohs bench clearly disagreed with, and local hero Shane Farrell stepped up to send home the penalty.

The Reds were coping well despite the numerical disadvantage, and sub Lunney tried to win the game with a superb run and shot on 66 minutes, forcing a save from McCracken, while 10 minutes from time Brian McManus was also went close.

Shelbourne – Clarke; Griffin, Byrne (Lunney 15), O’Driscoll (Ledwidge 15); Wilson, Molloy, Farrell, McManus, Kane (Dervin 53); Moylan (Carr 83), Smith.

Bohemians – McCracken; Burke (Murphy 57), Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Clarke, Coote (Mullins 83), O’Sullivan (McManus 94); Twardek (Burt 65), McDaid; Varian (Afolabi 57).

REF – N Doyle

UCD 1 St Patrick's Athletic 2

Serge Atakayi scored another opportunistic winner as St Patrick’s Athletic had to work hard for a big three points at the UCD Bowl.

St Pat’s started brightly and were ahead on eight minutes.

Skipper Joe Redmond looped a header from a Chris Forrester corner against a post with Dutchman Thijs Timmermans there to nod home the rebound for his first goal for the club.

UCD finished the half strongly with the impressive Tommy Lonergan twice firing off target but

a defensive blunder gifted St Pat’s a decisive second goal on 51 minutes.

Harry Brockbank’s long ball appeared to pose no threat, but poor communication saw Michael Gallagher’s back header bounce past advancing goalkeeper Kian Moore.

Atakayi was alert to the opportunity, racing through to tap home his third goal for the club.

UCD hit back eight minutes later, Dylan Duffy’s superb free-kick finding the net past the wall and through a crowd area, but it was Pat’s who finished stronger.

UCD – Moore; Dunne (Norris 79), Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Caffrey, Higgins (Nolan 60); Dignam (Ryan 60), Brennan, Duffy; Lonergan.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Rogers; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, Timmermans (O’Reilly 72); Cotter, Forrester (King, 85), Atakayi; Coughlan (E Doyle, 57).

Ref – O Moran (Dublin)

Finn Harps 3 Sligo Rovers 2

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the Premier Division table after seeing off Sligo Rovers in an eventful north-west derby.

Barry McNamee and Ryan Rainey struck in the first half to put the Donegal side on their way to a fourth win of the season. Just 90 seconds into the second half, Sligo pulled a goal back as former Harps winger Karl O’Sullivan sent Aidan Keena scampering clear before he dinked past the advancing James McKeown.

Harps restored the two-goal advantage in the 68th minute when Ryan Connolly converted a penalty after Rainey was fouled by Will Fitzgerald. Connolly’s night ended two minutes later when he picked up his second booking for a foul on Paddy Kirk.

Keena made it a nervy conclusion when he slammed home an 82nd-minute penalty – his seventh goal of the season against Harps – but Harps held on for dear life.

Captain McNamee fired Harps ahead on 17 minutes. The Ramelton man sent a swerving effort from 25 yards flying past Luke McNicholas.

Harps doubled the lead when Rainey rose to plant a header in the Town End net from a Regan Donelon corner. In between the goals, Keena drew a fine save from McKeown.

Rob Hennessy flashed five yellow cards in the first 20 minutes, two of which went to Harps boss Ollie Horgan in the 13th minute after he protested Connolly’s yellow card and then clapped his hands at the official.

Finn Harps – McKeown; Boyle, Boylan, Slevin; Rainey, N’Zeyi, Connolly, Donelon; McNamee (McGing 84); McWoods (Timlin 90+4), Mihaljević (Duncan h/t).

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas; Banks (Barlow 85), Blaney, Pijnaker, Kirk; Burton, McDonnell (Cawley 82); O’Sullivan, Keena, Fitzgerald (Livak 72); Mata.

Ref – R Hennessy