League of Ireland round-up: Danny Rogers happy to put pen to paper with Pat’s

St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Danny Rogers says having his family able to watch him in action was a big factor in deciding to sign for 2023.

The 28-year-old joined the Saints last August and made his League of Ireland debut the same day against Sligo Rovers, the first of five consecutive wins. He will now compete against David Odumosu for the number one shirt in Inchicore.

The former Cherry Orchard player left Ireland for Aberdeen in 2012, and also had spells at Falkirk, Kilmarnock and Oldham before returning home this year. Rogers picked up St Pat’s Player of the Month in August and September, and earned 10 Ireland U-21 caps, while he was also called up to the senior squad in October 2016.

“Myself and my family are enjoying being home so it was a pretty quick decision,” said Rogers.

“I had a whole band of people coming to Richmond Park every week. That is a big part of it as well, you want people to see you play, which I haven't been able to do over the last 10 years.

“It’s nice to get them (family) down, but it just means more criticism when I go home. The standard of the squad is very high. I’m hoping we can do something special next season.”

St Pat’s have also confirmed 17 other players have penned deals with the club for 2023, including captain Joe Redmond, Chris Forrester and Eoin Doyle.

Waterford FC have announced the re-signings of Wassim Aouachria and Darragh Power for 2023.

Striker Aouachria arrived at the First Division club from Charlton last July, and has hit 12 goals in 19 matches in all competitions. The former Marseille academy player opened his account with a brace in the Blues cup win over St Pat’s, and has also been capped at U-18 level for Algeria.

“I’ve been here for four and a half months, and it already feels like home. I love it here and I am buzzing to get started for next season,” said Aouachria, as Waterford were defeated by UCD in the play-off final last month.

“Obviously, I was disappointed with how last season finished, but it’s another step to where we all want to go. The club is moving in the right direction. We will get back to where we should be.”

Power has signed a new long-term deal with the club after making 35 appearances for Danny Searle’s side last term. The right-right back won an U-19 league title with Waterford in 2019, and says the club is ‘in the right hands’ to return to the Premier Division next term.

“I’ve been speaking to the club over the last couple of weeks and I’m thrilled to finally have it all sorted,” said the 21-year-old.

“The club is definitely in the right hands going forward and Waterford is a very exciting place to be at the moment. We’re going to give everything we can to get the club back to the Premier Division.”

Wexford have signed Jordan Adeyemo from Longford Town. The forward netted nine goals in 13 appearances last term after signing last July, and has had previous stints at Drogheda and Galway United. Longford Town have re-signed midfielder Adam Verdon, while Francis Campbell has joined the First Division club from Shelbourne.

Galway United have reached a deal to sign defender Maurice Nugent. The academy graduate previously made 86 appearances for the Tribesmen before moving to England last January.

“Promotion is the goal, there’s a big group of players there who have been there for the last two years. You can’t have any complacency, you need to churn out results week after week. Hopefully we can get to work early and produce good results next year,” said the 24-year-old.

Bohemians have announced the signing of Lynn Craven from DLR Waves. DLR Waves had re-signed Craven last month, but she has now opted to join Sean Byrne’s side at Dalymount. The Dundalk native swapped Wexford Youths for Waves last season, making 28 appearances in defence, and picked up the club’s Player of the Year award last month.

Elsewhere, Women’s Premier Division champions Shelbourne have re-signed Rachel Graham for 2023, while Peamount duo Lucy McCartan and Dearbhaile Beirne have committed to the club for next season.

Galway United have signed academy graduate Therese Kinnevey, forward Abbie Callanan and defender Eve Dossen. Wexford Youths have signed Orlaith Deasy from Cork City. Lucy Jane Grant has penned a new deal with Athlone Town. while Sligo Rovers have signed Kerry O’Hara.