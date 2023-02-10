League of Ireland round-up: Bohs boost defensive options with signing of Jay Benn while Sligo sign international striker

BOHEMIANS have boosted their defensive options for the 2023 season with the loan signing of Lincoln City full back Jay Benn.

And Sligo Rovers have signed another senior international with the capture of Faroe Islands cap Stefan Radosavljevic to plug the gap left by Aidan Keena’s exit.

Declan Devine had recruited well up front and midfield but, having seen defenders like Ciaran Kelly, Rory Feely and Tyreke Wilson leave over the close season, Devine was keen for reinforcements, and Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy has agreed to loan out Benn until June. Benn (21) has yet to play in the league for the Imps and was on loan to Halifax last season.

“We are delighted to bring Jay in. Defence is an area where we needed to strengthen and Jay is exactly the kind of player we have been looking for,” Devine says.

“He’s good going forward and solid defensively and we are really looking forward to working with him and welcoming him into the group. Jay is a player who Lincoln really rate, and has good first-team experience at right-back and centre-back from his time with Halifax, so I want to thank Mark Kennedy, Jez George and everyone at Lincoln for their assistance with bringing Jay to the club.”

Sligo, who already had two senior Estonian internationals on the books, were in the market for a forward after last season’s top scorer Keena left to join Cheltenham Town, and Radosavljevic (22) fitted the bill for manager John Russell, who signed the striker on a two-year deal.

“I feel really good now that I have joined Sligo Rovers. I am very happy to be here," Radosavljevic said. ‘’I think that the coach, John and the team has big ambitions and I wanted to be a part of that and help us all achieve our goals. ’I can’t wait for the start of the season next weekend at The Showgrounds’’.