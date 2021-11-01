League of Ireland round-up: Bohemians rescue point against St Pat's as Sligo Rovers edge Longford

St Patrick's Athletic 2 Bohemians 2

By Aidan Fitzmaurice

A DRAW in a tense Dublin derby did little for either side, with St Patrick’s Athletic denied the win which could have effectively guaranteed them second place while Bohemians’ push for Europe stuttered yet again.

But there was plenty of food for thought for the rival managers as they plan for a rematch of the sides, with a lot more at stake, in the FAI Cup final next month, with defensive howlers on both sides, and Pat’s wondering how they could ‘only’ earn a draw in a game where they should have been 4-0 up and out of sight at half-time.

For their part, Bohs manager Keith Long must work out how a side who were so impressive in the second half were so dismal in the first 45 minutes, only for them to rescue a draw with that stirring revival, and even chances to win it late on.

The opening goal on 12 minutes came from disastrous defending from the away side. A long ball out of defence from Paddy Barrett came the way of Bohs full-back Andy Lyons, his back pass to ’keeper James Talbot was on the heavy side, and under pressure to clear the danger, Talbot just played the ball to Billy King, who calmly slotted home.

When the impressive Jay McClelland scored three minutes after the restart, only his second goal of the season, tucking the ball home from close range after Bohs failed to deal with Jak Hickman’s cross, the points appeared to have already been secured.

A dreadful defensive error opened the door for Bohs, Ross Tierney pouncing on an ill-advised back pass from Paddy Barrett on 53 minutes, the first time that Saints ’keeper Vitezslav Jaros had seen any action. A triple substitution on the hour-mark put some more life into Bohs, and it was one of those subs, Promise Omochere, who did what was needed. Left free in the box as Tierney flicked on a Tyreke Wilson corner kick, Omochere claimed his second goal in four days.

Omochere tested Jaros with a well-struck effort, after he was set up by Tierney, on 71 minutes as Bohs by now had a firm grip on a game which looked to be way beyond them at half-time, and Tierney was denied a winner when his shot struck the crossbar five minutes from time.

St Patrick's Athletic – Jaros; Hickman, Barrett (Abankwah 73), Bone, Griffin (Bermingham 80); Lewis, Forrester; King, McClelland (Benson 73), Smith; Melvin-Lambert (Burns 73).

Bohemians – Talbot; Lyons (C Kelly 61), Feely, Finnerty, Breslin (Devoy 61); Levingston, Wilson; Coote (Ward 88), Tierney, Burt; Mullins (Omochere 61).

REF – Rob Harvey.

Sligo Rovers 1 Longford Town 0

Lewis Banks’ injury-time winner dragged Sligo Rovers across the line as the Bit O’Red claimed a huge three points in the race for Europe football.

Banks volleyed past Longford goalkeeper Mick Kelly in the 91st minute to finally see off Longford.

The win sees Rovers move seven points ahead of fourth placed Derry City. Looking to fasten their grip on third spot, Rovers manufactured the best of the first-half opportunities after an unsure start.

Johnny Kenny’s goalward flick was deflected away by a Longford defender on 16 minutes, while Town goalkeeper Mick Kelly comfortably saved Ryan De Vries’ side-footed effort five minutes later. It remained all Sligo for the opening half.

Another Kenny flick teed up Andre Wright whose crisp effort from 15 yards flew narrowly past Kelly’s post.

Longford reminded Rovers of their presence twice before the break. Sligo net-minder Ed McGinty shuffling his feet in time to keep out a speculative Dervan drive, before Shamrock Rovers loanee Dean Williams could only strike McGinty’s side netting on the counter.

Dervan attempted another audacious effort from distance, but Sligo slowly got going again after the restart. An anxious Sligo support had to wait until the very death for, maybe, an undeserved winner when Banks blasted past Kelly after Melvyn Lorenzen’s initial cross was parried out to the former Stoke City man.

Sligo Rovers – E McGinty; L Banks, Mahon (Morahan 66), Buckley, McCourt; McDonnell, Figueira (Byrne 66), Bolger; De Vries (Lorenzen 78); Kenny, Wright (Keogh 66).

Longford Town – Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Robinson, Dervin; Davis (McNally 87), Grimes (Manley 81); O’Brien (Nugent 69); Williams.

Ref – B Connolly.

Finn Harps 0 Drogheda United 0

Finn Harps moved off the relegation play-off perch, albeit on goal difference, after being held at home by Drogheda United.

Both sides finished with ten men as Drogheda’s Jake Hyland and Harps’ Seán Boyd were dismissed in a niggly encounter in Ballybofey. Drogheda’s Mark Doyle did have the ball in the net after just five minutes, steering home after Mark Anthony McGinley got a hand behind Dane Massey’s shot, but his effort was ruled out.

Tunde Owolabi was then inches wide of the far post when he was fed by Mark Coyle on 15 minutes. Moments later, Boyd was just off target with a low shot. Dave Webster, the Harps captain, was unable to connect properly with a corner with the home side enjoying the better of the play without really troubling David Odumosu.

After the break, Boyd didn’t get the accuracy on one attempt and the big attacker was unable to call David Odumosu into action with a header on the hour. Drogheda were reduced to 10 men when Jake Hyland was given his marching orders by Neil Doyle after a challenge on Owolabi.

Barely a minute earlier, Hyland saw a free-kick from just outside the penalty area palmed away by McGinley. In search of a winner to ease relegation fears, Harps threw Dan Hawkins on for the final ten minutes. But the hosts were down to ten when Boyd was sent off for retaliating after a Gary Deegan foul.

Finn Harps – McGinley; McEleney (O’Sullivan h-t), Sadiki, Webster; Boyle, Connolly, Coyle (Hawkins 80), McNamee (Seymore 90+2), Mustoe; Owolabi (Foley 90+2), Boyd.

Drogheda United – Odumosu; Brown, Redmond, O’Reilly, Massey; Heeney (Philips h-t), Deegan, Hyland, Kane; Adeyemo (Corcoran h-t), Doyle.

Ref – N Doyle