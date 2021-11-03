League of Ireland round-up: Advantage UCD and Galway in promotion playoff

Jack Lynch of Treaty United in action against Harvey O'Brien of UCD during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-Off Semi-Final 1st leg match. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

UCD are in pole position to reach the First Division promotion playoff final following a 3-0 win over Treaty United at the Markets Field.

A Paul Doyle goal in the first half and a Colm Whelan brace have put Andy Myler’s men in a great position ahead of Sunday’s second leg.

Treaty United had the first effort on goal in a tension-filled first half when Marc Ludden’s left-wing cross wasn’t dealt with by the UCD defence but Matt Keane’s shot was deflected away from danger.

The home side were limited to shots from long range for the rest of the half with Clyde O’Connell going closest from 25 yards.

The deadlock was broken on 34 minutes when Doyle’s free kick from the right was misjudged by Ryan and travelled all the way to the net to give UCD the advantage.

Treaty came close to getting an equaliser on 78 minutes when Stephen Cristopher set up Dean George, however, he shot just wide of Lorcan Healy’s goal.

A sucker punch arrived moments later when Whelan found space in the home penalty area and curled a shot into the corner and added a third late on to seal the comfortable victory.

Treaty United – Ryan; Fleming, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; O’Connell, Lynch, Walsh (McSweeney 64); Keane (Armshaw 78), Hanlon (George 64), Cristopher (Coustrain 78).

UCD – Healy; Farrell, O’Brien, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Verdon 72), Keaney, Keane, Kerrigan (Dignam 89), Whelan, Doyle (Caffrey 89).

Referee – R Dowling

Bray Wanderers 0 Galway United 0

Shot-shy Bray Wanderers failed to make their possession pay as they couldn’t break down Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Advantage now swings the way of John Caulfield’s favourites ahead of Sunday’s second leg of this First Division promotion playoff semi-final.

Gary Cronin’s Wanderers can have few complaints as, despite enjoying plenty of the ball, they couldn’t manage to get a shot on target in the whole 90 minutes and have it all to do way out west.

Belying the fact they finished the season in poor form, with just one win in eight games, Bray passed the ball well with Conor Clifford orchestrating their play in the middle of the park.

For all their promising approach play, though, Wanderers lacked a cutting edge in the final third as Galway defended efficiently.

More direct when they got forward, Galway had perhaps the only clear-cut chance of the first half on 32 minutes, Ruairi Keating planting a free header straight at Brian Maher from Conor O’Keeffe’s cross.

Though Bray continued to dominate the ball into the second half, it was Galway who looked more likely to score, Joe Gorman shooting wide following a corner while Maher saved with his feet from Wilson Waweru after Stephen Walsh played him through on goal.

Bray Wanderers: Maher; Byrne, Quinn, Barry, Jones (Lovic, 56); Clifford, O’Farrell; Doyle, Kavanagh, Graydon; Shaw (Craven, 72).

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Nugent, Gorman, Walsh; McCormack, Boylan (Doherty, 76); Rowe, Hurley, Keating; Waweru (Cunningham, 76).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).