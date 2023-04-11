League of Ireland review: Own goal drama, Bohemians bounce back and Derry and Dundalk enter crisis mode

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara discuss the talking points from Easter Monday's LOI games

Easter Monday’s League of Ireland action provided no shortage of storylines and Daniel McDonnell joined Aidan O’Hara to review it.

Daniel was at Tolka Park to watch a terrible John Mahon own goal change the complexion of the league table for both Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers.

But the big story of the night was arguably at the Ryan McBride Brandywell where Bohemians took a six point lead at the top of the table after Declan Devine inflicted misery on his old club Derry City.

With Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic now on the rise after a slow start, the lads ask if Derry and Dundalk are now in crisis mode after a miserable double header.