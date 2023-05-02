League of Ireland Review: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers and more
Video Team
Independent.ie's Aidan O'Hara and Daniel McDonnell review all the latest League of Ireland action.
Latest League of Ireland
Breaking | Tim Clancy resigns as St Patrick’s Athletic manager after club suffers third successive loss
Tim Clancy rues loss of captain Joe Redmond and insists Saints’ form in front of goal ‘not good enough’
‘We didn’t lay a glove on him’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins frustrated as Jack Byrne rules for Rovers
Richie Towell scores sublime volley as classy Shamrock Rovers make statement at Derry City
‘It’s a disgrace’ – Cork boss Colin Healy hits out at standard of refereeing
‘Very poor’ Shelbourne steal point as Evan Caffrey’s free kick protects unbeaten run
Teenager Ryan O’Kane scores screamer as Dundalk secure three points at UCD
Five-star Bohemians sweep Cork aside to maintain title charge in emphatic fashion
Max Mata on target again as Sligo Rovers win on the road against St Patrick’s Athletic
