League of Ireland review: Damien Duff’s frustrations, Rovers back on the winning trail and Keith Long’s dream debut

Referees were in the firing line again after big red card decisions at Tolka Park and Oriel Park with the respective home managers, Damien Duff and Stephen O’Donnell, both feeling hard done by.

The lads discuss the debate around officiating standards, a big win for the champions and also Derry City efficiently picking up another three points.

Keith Long’s seven star beginning to life as Waterford boss also features as Aidan mulls over the horror of a long trip home for the Harps squad and fans, while we also look ahead to Bohemians’ attempt to reclaim top spot when they travel to face Sligo Rovers on Saturday night.